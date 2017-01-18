Moose stalk man: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

6:05 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 28400 block of Routt County Road 14.

7:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious man pacing around at the Routt County Justice Center. Police could not find him.

1:57 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who believed someone entered their condo in the 3300 block of Whistler Road. It was possibly a former roommate.

3:55 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

5:06 p.m. Officers were called to check on a person in a car in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.

9:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious bald man on a bicycle who did not look like he was dressed for the weather at Whistler Road and Meadow Lane. Police could not find him.

11:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who said moose were stalking him at Whistler Road and Morgan Court. The moose were reportedly agressive and walking all over the road. The moose walked away, and the man was able to get home.