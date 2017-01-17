Two injured in head-on crash in Routt County

— Two drivers received minor injuries after being involved in a head-on collision Tuesday morning on Routt County Road 16 leading to Lynx Pass.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the crash, which involved a Ford F350 pickup and a Hyudai Santa Fe.

The crash occurred near mile marker 4 1/2 on a curve with icy, snowpacked roads.

“It was definitely slick,” Oak Creek Fire Chief Chuck Wisecup said.

Wisecup said a non-injury crash happened at the same location two weeks ago.

Two females were taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, neither drugs nor alcohol contributed to the crash.

