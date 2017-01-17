Suspicious shoveling: The Record for Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

10:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of moose in the 1900 block of Pine Grove Road. There were other moose sightings throughout the day.

1:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person at a Walton Creek Road bus stop. They were taken to Yampa Valley Medical Center.

2:38 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help someone who fell at a retirement community in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

3:57 p.m. Officers were called to a report of suspicious people shoveling snow in the 1400 block of Block of Morgan Court. It was suspicious because it was not the people who normally shovel snow. Police determined everything was fine.

4:07 p.m. Officers were called to help a person who was not allowed to stay at a motel in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue because they had a therapy dog.

5:14 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fainted at a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

6:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who had a package stolen in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:23 p.m. Officers were called to check on a person who left Yampa Valley Medical Center and did not have a ride. Police made arrangements for a ride.