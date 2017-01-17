Steamboat briefs: Dave Naples set to present dramatic history talk

Bud Werner Memorial Library and Tread of Pioneers Museum present “Meet David Moffat: A time-traveling history talk” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Library Hall. This is a free evening of Northwest Colorado history told through the eyes of railroad tycoon David Halliday Moffat.

Through a first-person, Chautauqua-style monologue, storyteller and performer Dave Naples, as Moffat, reveals the multimillionaire’s major contributions to Colorado’s development.

Moffat was the builder of one of the most important and challenging railroads in the country, known as the Moffat Road, president of the First National Bank of Denver and one of the wealthiest, most important businessmen in the West. Moffat’s legacy would create his own rail line from Denver to Craig and leave the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad, which later became the Union Pacific Railroad, with lines that would outlast most other rail lines in Colorado.

For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

CMC, SCORE to host small business startup seminar

Colorado Mountain College, in cooperation with Counselors to America’s Small Businesses, or SCORE, will host a free small business startup seminar from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the CMC Academic Center, Room 127.

The program is designed for those who have not yet started a business and will offer answers to the following common questions.

■ Who are potential customers, why do they want/need a particular product or service and how many are out there?

■ How is a revenue/sales forecast built?

■ How much money is needed to start a business, how is a monthly expense budget built and how is profit/loss determined during the first two years?

■ What funding sources are available, and what do they require?

■ What resources are available to help with the planning process?

The workshop is sponsored by Routt County and the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association.

For more information, call 970-870-4491.

Sustainability education meal offered to local businesses

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is hosting a free presentation for businesses to learn about resources and tools to improve their bottom line, save energy and water and reduce waste at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors conference room, 625 S. Lincoln Ave. No. 202.

Virginia Till, EPA Region 8, will provide information about the EPA’s SaferChoice label products, WaterSense products and water-saving ideas, EnergyStar products and portfolio manager and food waste reduction strategies. Coffee and light breakfast will be provided. To attend, RSVP to cameron@yvsc.org by Tuesday, Jan. 24.