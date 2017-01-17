Steamboat briefs: Commissioners meetings slated for Mondays, Tuesdays

The Routt County commissioners meet at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in the historic Routt County Courthouse, 522 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs, except for holidays. Monday meetings are labeled work sessions and many discussions are preparation for a Tuesday session on the same subject, when a formal vote may take place.

Agendas for both days can be viewed at the county website at co.routt.co.us under the “Your Government” heading the Friday before the meetings. Tuesday agendas typically include links to PDF documents containing detailed information about the agenda item.

Routt County also provides a way for residents to listen live to Tuesday meetings by calling into them at 970-870-5499.

Former Steamboat student named to fall dean’s list

Finn O’Connell of Steamboat Springs has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at the University of Vermont. O’Connell is majoring in mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a GPA of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Registration open for winter watercolor painting classes

Watercolor painting classes are being offered this winter at the Depot Arts Center in Steamboat Springs. Two weekly classes will begin Wednesday, Jan. 18, and run until April 26. An intermediate to advanced class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, a class for beginners and those with some experience will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost for each session is $266. Supplies are not included. Contact Mary Levingston at 970-879-5388 or blendingarts@yahoo.com for information, to register or for a supplies list.