Some fear potential tax overload as community groups eye 2017 ballot initiatives in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs — With as many as six or seven local tax initiatives possibly heading for the ballot in 2017, some community groups are starting to take steps they hope will prevent a case of tax heartburn in the electorate that dooms them all.
“I think everyone recognizes that if we all go with a (tax) question, there’s a likelihood most, if not all of us, would not be successful,” Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks said Tuesday.
It’s likely the school district will ask voters to support some property tax increase to fund a new facility to accommodate increasing enrollment.
Discussions about what to ask voters for are still ongoing.
But the school district is far from the only entity that is eyeing new tax revenue to address its needs.
Other potential tax measures headed for the ballot this year include:
• A request from the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association for marketing funding
• A property tax proposal to better fund parks and recreation amenities
• A sin tax on marijuana and alcohol sales to fund substance abuse prevention and treatment
• Some form of a property tax to improve the fiscal sustainability of the city government
• A third try to get a downtown business improvement district funded with a property tax.
There are an additional four potential tax initiatives that are viewed by some in the community as less likely to appear on the ballot this year but could go before voters as soon as 2018.
“There’s really nothing on the list that is outrageous,” Meeks said of the potential 2017 proposals as he recounted how members of the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association board recently reacted to the list. “It all seems like reasonable practical things. But we can’t all come to the ballot with all of these or even a majority of these.”
The Chamber has compiled a list of all of the potential tax initiatives along with a gauge of how likely they are of actually going on the ballot.
Meeks said the Chamber board was viewed as a logical starting point to discuss all of the potential tax measures because the board has representation from the school district, the city, the county and other groups that may put forward tax questions.
Meeks said the goal of the exercise is to create awareness about the breadth of the proposals and get the groups behind them to start thinking strategically about placing tax issues on the ballot.
“Maybe strategically there are ways these groups could work together and support each other,” Meeks said.
Several of the initiatives that involve a sales tax increase would have to be approved by the Steamboat Springs City Council before they could even end up on the ballot.
Main Street Steamboat Springs Executive Director Lisa Popovich said on Tuesday the city has unofficially asked the group to pursue a BID — business improvement district — tax question this year.
Popovich said Main Street plans to reach out to downtown business and property owners about what kinds of maintenance and upkeep they would want a BID to fund.
“It would not put in new sidewalks, but it could help to shovel the sidewalks,” she said.
Comments
Scott Wedel 15 hours, 11 minutes ago
The downtown BID tax is not comparable to the other taxes as only those people withing that downtown district vote on that tax which only applies to them.
A tax to pay for Chamber led marketing is an outrageous tax. An economy that is so strong that Chamber says their businesses have trouble finding employee does not need a tax to pay for more marketing. I'd expect that tax proposal to lose 4 to 1.
Matt Hannon 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
A tax for marketing. Is it April 1st already? Almost as funny as a tax on weed and booze to fund opiate addiction prevention, newly labeled substance abuse problem. Might as well add a tax to laundry detergent to fund the NASA program-makes about as much sense. A tax to fund fiscal sustainability rather than better management of funds. As for the BID, they are asking for for money from each other before identifying what the needs are. "Popovich said Main Street plans to reach out to downtown business and property owners about what kinds of maintenance and upkeep they would want a BID to fund."
Martha D Young 7 hours, 12 minutes ago
Thanks, Matt. I totally agree, and would add that the tax to build an as yet unneeded school is equally silly.
Scott Wedel 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
In Coffee with Council, Kathi Meyer has said that any city property tax would have to be revenue neutral for it to gain her vote.
A city property property that is revenue neutral by having matching reductions in city sales tax including removing city sales tax on groceries and utilities could be a good thing. It would align revenues with services since fire dept, road maintenance and much of police are more based upon properties than retail sales. Removing city sales tax on groceries and utilities would be less regressive.
The hard part will be keeping any proposal as being revenue neutral. Since assessed property values are backwards looking then it would be very easy for a property tax to be a tax hike once assessed values are updated.
Larry Desjardin 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
This is a very interesting case of game theory. Perhaps the populace has the appetite for one increase, so any proposal that comes on a second wave of tax votes is doomed. Therefore, the incentive is to get your proposal on the first wave. But a large "we're asking for everything" tax election is likely to get everything voted down. Some coordination is needed to get anything to pass, but that requires judgment about the relative merits and priorities of the proposals. Not clear if that's going to happen.
Eric Morris 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
A city property tax will be a referendum on whether people want to hear me complain more. Vote against it so future city councilors don't get weekly emails from me in the future.
Joe Meglen 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Government grows at the expense of the private sector and freedom. Taxes are the theft of a portion of a person’s life. Government always claims it needs more funding. Given that real income after accounting for inflation hasn’t risen appreciably since 1997 do the people want to allow more of their hard earned money to be confiscated by government and its various special interests? A better approach is to reduce the size and scope of government. Doing so will reduce the tax burden and allow the people to spend their money as they prefer.
Larry Desjardin 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
It's quite the list. Perhaps they should throw in a tax for a second PR manager while they're at it. Who could be against building trust with the community?
Debbie Milstead 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Joe-
I agree with you. Lesser is always better. The only exception being is with your hair!
Scott Wedel 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Larry,
I think the game theory of local voters considering tax increases is that voters have shown a willingness to pass tax increases for specific claimed public benefits. But attempts to build political alliances expecting this and that group to support a tax increase have failed.
Thus, something like a parks and rec tax shouldn't expect to leverage the popularity of parks to get a tax passed.
I think a mj and alcohol tax to pay for substance abuse treatment is going to find opposition saying that mj is a nonaddictive alternative to addictive opiods and that a mj tax encourages illegal mj.
