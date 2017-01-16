Steamboat Springs City Council president uncomfortable with new PR position manufacturing 'quotes' for city officials

Steamboat Springs — Even Steamboat Springs City Council President Walter Magill eventually admitted his “quote” in a recent press release from City Hall didn’t sound like Walter Magill.
“There are few ski areas that exude as much character, history and heritage as Howelsen Hill; let alone come even close to matching this amount of free skiing,” the council president supposedly proclaimed in a press release recently issued by the city. “Skiing is a way of life here; so it’s important that residents and visitors experience it firsthand and truly understand what makes Steamboat unique and such a special community.”
Having heard the council president speak regularly with fewer superlatives at public meetings, Steamboat Today questioned whether Magill actually said those words.
Magill initially insisted the quote was his, and he had resolved to speak with more superlatives and excitement in the New Year.
But a day later, when the newspaper presented him with evidence that his quote appeared to be copied almost word for word from a years-old Steamboat Ski Area promotional pamphlet that had been produced by new city PR manager Mike Lane, Magill 'fessed up and said Lane wrote his quote for him.
“Mike wrote it, and I approved it,” Magill said. “I should have spoken up. I didn’t get a great feeling out of it. I thought the message was something I supported, and I wanted to get behind the team and not make a big issue with this.
“Lesson learned,” Magill continued.
The polished, manufactured quotes for city leaders are among the first visible signs of a new PR effort City Manager Gary Suiter started investing in last year by creating a new public relations manager position.
Some are raising questions about the quote-writing practice, while City Hall is doubling down on the new strategy.
Suiter thinks the investment in public relations will help the City Council achieve its goal of improving community trust.
But after he was caught in a fib about his quote, Magill is taking the position that the city’s new PR manager should not be manufacturing anymore quotes and attributing them to city officials.
“I don’t think it’s healthy for the council to stand back and have people write their words for them,” Magill said. “It’s too much detachment for me.”
The words in Magill’s quote appear to have been rearranged slightly from an entry in an old Steamboat Ski Area “signature story ideas” pamphlet and repurposed to promote Howelsen.
Lane previously worked as the head of the public relations department at Steamboat Ski Area.
A simple Google search of phrases from Magill’s “quote” produced the old PR material online.
“Mike and I agreed that I don’t want him doing quotes for me anymore,” Magill said.
He said if he has something to say to the public, he’ll speak it publicly or verbalize it to a reporter instead of having city PR staff write it for him.
Magill added he was the only elected official to vote against funding a new PR manager instead of a new deputy city manager.
Suiter said Thursday the manufactured quotes for city officials will continue under his leadership.
Asked if having Lane write quotes for city leaders in press releases helps the council achieve its ongoing goal of improving community trust, Suiter said “yes.”
“I think it helps us get our key messages out for our issues that council feels strongly about,” Suiter said.
Asked if Lane had written any quotes for him in city press releases, Suiter initially said “no.”
But when he was pressed by the paper on whether quotes in recent press releases about the departure of Public Works Director Chuck Anderson and the appointment of Jon Snyder as interim director were his own or Lane’s, Suiter said he couldn’t recall and he would have to go back and read them to figure it out.
“I either gave them, or they were written for me (by Mike Lane) and I approved them,” Suiter said. “I have had quotes written for me before by communications professionals.”
Suiter also said he did not have any ethical concerns about quotes written for city officials by Lane being presented as if they were actually spoken by the officials.
He added other city staff members helped him write an outline of a speech he gave Wednesday to community members in a City 101 class about what it was like to serve as city manager.
The practice of creating quotes for city officials in press releases is new to City Hall and was not being utilized before Lane arrived, Suiter said.
Suiter said having PR professionals write quotes for city officials is an “industry standard” that he supports.
“Mike (Lane) is doing his job,” Suiter said. “He is a communications professional. His job is to get out key messages. If he can communicate better than I can, I welcome his assistance.
“We’re going to continue to rely on this strategy,” Suiter said.
Suiter said he’s fine with quotes being written for city officials by Lane as long as they endorse them.
Steamboat Today is not republishing any quotes the city includes in its press releases.
To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10
Comments
Rob Douglas 17 hours, 20 minutes ago
Dear City Council: There's a limit on how many skits Kris Hammond can squeeze into Cabaret during any given year.
Rob Douglas 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
In all seriousness, the last sentence in this article is the most significant. It reads, "Steamboat Today is not republishing any quotes the city includes in its press releases." Bravo! That is the appropriate and correct course of action on the part of our local newspaper and the paper should be commended for making this decision. I suspect that 99 percent of local residents will not be aware of the paper's response because the overwhelming majority of people don't read to the end of any article. Hopefully, the Steamboat Today will follow-up with an editorial explaining their decision and expanding on why this is the proper response.
Scott Wedel 14 hours, 56 minutes ago
And thus it is shown why city managers get fired, particularly after an election.
City Manager stakes out an indefensible position that current city council may not support, but won't force city manager to change. Thus, creating a popular campaign issue for future city council candidates as an example of what they would change.
This article reveals a deeper, more important deceit which is that City's PR position was justified as not being a position of writing promotional materials, but as a public contact person such as for Yampa St businesses and the public during street work.
Thus, City Council and the public should be asking what the hell is going on here with city government writing PR promotional materials regardless of Walter said?
Joe Meglen 14 hours, 36 minutes ago
The City Council makes the Keystone Cops look competent.
Scott Wedel 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Joe,
City PR dept will quote you as saying "The City Council .. look competent".
Steve Lewis 13 hours, 14 minutes ago
Fake city councilors? I never voted for Mike Lane.
Scott Wedel 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Steve,
I believe you just said "I ... voted for Mike Lane" according to the city's PR dept.
Scott Wedel 12 hours, 30 minutes ago
Though, "Steamboat Today is not republishing any quotes the city includes in its press releases." is a curious high ground to take because they knowingly print the Chamber's lodging index as being "visitors" when it is known to be "pillows on beds" in which actual visitors is about 60% of the lodging index.
So press release inaccuracy is fine if it suggests a larger market for advertisers, but unacceptable if it is city government PR taking work away from paper's advertising copy dept.
Scott Wedel 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Lodging index is "pillows on beds in rented rooms" so a motel room with two queen beds counts as 4 regardless of actual occupants.
Jon Quinn 12 hours ago
To the 7 city council members and 1 to be appointed soon... please never forget that it is your job to be the last line of defense between the people and the insanity of the machine. The city PR director's job is to speak for the machine. Your job is to speak for the people...
Brian Kotowski 6 hours ago
Preezy has recently awarded the Plagiarist In Chief with a nifty medal; I'd say Magill has admirably aped American leadership at the highest level.
JJ Southard 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
"Ok guys when the Newspaper asks, just say, 'I'm good enough, smart enough and dog-gone-it people like me.'"
"But that's not true, Mr. Lane."
"Say the words, dammit."
tom bedell 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Oh come on Y'all, like I always say 'You have nothing to fear but fear itself'. What you need to do is 'ask not what your city council can do for you but what you can do for your city council'. And lastly, 'I had a dream....
Martha D Young 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
The City of Steamboat Springs is not a brand or product to be pitched. It's a city struggling to meet the needs of its citizens. Somehow transparency and quote manufacturing seem contradictory. Mr. Suiter has no mandate to "promote an industry standard". Thanks to Mr. Magill and the Today for exposing this misbegotten strategy.
Brian Kotowski 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
I have to disagree, Martha. Steamboat is a brand/product to be promoted & pitched. We don't make cars or software; we sell the mountain and our amazing location. Our economy depends on getting the word out.
Matt Hannon 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Martha and Brian are both right yet talking about two separate things. "The City of SS is not a product . . ." That's correct. It is government responsible for managing the community collectively known as Steamboat. The council directs the managers to try to promote Steamboat like a product rather than run it like community, by narrowly focusing on growth/sales and not expenses/services, so Brian's right too. However, I disagree that our economy depends on selling this place. It sells itself. Why are you here? Because of the city's marketing? Doubtfully
Scott Wedel 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
The Chamber is an organization for which marketing PR is aligned with their mission.
The trouble with government marketing is it quickly treads on political issues. The created quote could be viewed as city PR trying to create political pressure on city council to spend money on Howelsen.
In terms of promoting the city, the city PR staff has reinforced the impression of a government of liars where lies as defended as could be true if the provided quote had been said.
Matt Hannon 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
I agree with that. There are organizations, e.g. private business, non-profit, NGO, etc that function within the realm their mission states. Governmental orgs, should stay out of private enterprise, housing, marketing, speculation, etc. After-all successful private businesses will do the marketing for the community that is governed on their own dime to promote their own business. The space in-between private and government, i.e. the relationship, is politics. Elected Middle-men and Middle-women pretending they are the reason for a community's success while they direct public monies to market for private enterprise claiming the ROI benefits the community as a whole. Arnold Barn is perfect example. Poor management of contracts/enforcement/public monies leads to lawsuit-more wasted money- to maintain a barn that really only benefits the Ski Mtn. I'm sure some may disagree with that statement but show me how one of so many local old barns makes this city run more efficiently. After-all the ski area has finally stepped in and their is a private group involved. The only thing the city should be focussed on is not botching, better yet, avoiding these public-private orgies with our tax dollars!
Tim Keenan 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Hmm. When we're quoting officials who are representing the public interest, shouldn't we be using different standards than when we're quoting a company executive touting a brand/product/service? There's a line somewhere in there, right? It's probably fine if you're a long-time staffer quoting your senator boss, but this is a little different.
I am not a big fan of this "everything's a brand" marketing mentality infesting government these days. As a marketer myself, I can smell it every time, and it stinks -- bad.
That kind of thinking is what brought us the Iraq war of 2003: ''From a marketing point of view, you don't introduce new products in August.'' ANDREW H. CARD Jr., White House chief of staff, on why the Bush administration waited until September to press for public support of its Iraq policy.
Ed Miklus 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Norman Schwarzkopf has said that the only thing in your life that you can lose and never regain is your integrity. Council President Magill has lost that irretrievable attribute and should go the way of Tony Connell and resign.
Scott Wedel 11 minutes ago
Ed,
This is same Council President Magill who is not a lawyer, but stated he was representing clients in the municipal court where the judge is selected by the city council. If that wasn't enough for him to resign then why would making up a story explaining why he did say that quote and then being caught in that lie then cause him to resign?
The more relevant question is why does rest of city council accept him as being their council president? Their council president upended court procedure by first trying to represent clients when not a lawyer and then complaining about court procedures. His conduct was so egregious that court staff felt the need to complain about it. And now he lies about a New Year's resolution to use more descriptive and claims to have said something he never said. What is the ethical standard expected of council president?
Scott Wedel 52 minutes ago
Tim,
That is another problem with the city's PR. If it is a Senator's or Mayor's PR person then any policy positions or backlash for botched PR is for that Senator or Mayor. When the PR position is part of overall government staff then any policy claims or botched PR reflects upon the government itself.
At least in your example, the public could hold the Bush administration accountable for their PR campaign to go to war. What are SB City residents supposed to do about Mike Lane? Replace the city council so that new city council fires the city manager and hires a city manager that will fire Mike Lane?
A PR person should know to never become the story and if that starts to happen to then admit a mistake and promise to not do it again. It is insane incompetence to stand his ground and say he will continue to manufacture quotes. Now the paper says it won't print quotes in city PR press releases because they are acknowledged as being made up. He has just destroyed his effectiveness and he is too inept to have realized that. What a waste of taxpayer money.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID