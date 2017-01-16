Jenette Settle: ACA repeal would cost jobs

While the Affordable Care Act is not popular with everyone in our community, the conversation to repeal or keep the ACA goes beyond the loss of healthcare coverage to millions and/or the cost of providing ACA.

One very important aspect of the ACA is the number of jobs it has created. To repeal the ACA will put hundreds of thousands of people out of jobs with a serious decline in revenue to business throughout America.

The healthcare industry currently has $97 billion invested in healthcare projects — 1,340 projects across the country. These projects have been created out of the need to handle an increased caseload, due to people now being able to seek care.

That averages 26.8 projects per state that will employ carpenters, electricians, plumbers, architects, engineers, janitors, human resource clerks, food preparation employees, accountants, data entry … not to mention the increase of medical field jobs available to nurses, doctors, technicians, dentists and ophthalmologists.

Repeal of the ACA will eliminate thousands of jobs in Colorado alone.

Please, speak up in support of ACA. Healthcare = increase in caseload = increase in healthcare facilities = jobs. The action needed now is to amend and repair the ACA not repeal it.

And for those who are against ObamaCare, yet rave about the ACA‚ they are the same thing.

Jenette Settle

Steamboat Springs