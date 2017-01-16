Jenette Settle: ACA repeal would cost jobs

While the Affordable Care Act is not popular with everyone in our community, the conversation to repeal or keep the ACA goes beyond the loss of healthcare coverage to millions and/or the cost of providing ACA.
One very important aspect of the ACA is the number of jobs it has created. To repeal the ACA will put hundreds of thousands of people out of jobs with a serious decline in revenue to business throughout America.
The healthcare industry currently has $97 billion invested in healthcare projects — 1,340 projects across the country. These projects have been created out of the need to handle an increased caseload, due to people now being able to seek care.
That averages 26.8 projects per state that will employ carpenters, electricians, plumbers, architects, engineers, janitors, human resource clerks, food preparation employees, accountants, data entry … not to mention the increase of medical field jobs available to nurses, doctors, technicians, dentists and ophthalmologists.
Repeal of the ACA will eliminate thousands of jobs in Colorado alone.
Please, speak up in support of ACA. Healthcare = increase in caseload = increase in healthcare facilities = jobs. The action needed now is to amend and repair the ACA not repeal it.
And for those who are against ObamaCare, yet rave about the ACA‚ they are the same thing.
Jenette Settle
Steamboat Springs
bill schurman 23 hours, 33 minutes ago
Not to worry, Donald just announced that everyone will be insured.
Scott Wedel 23 hours, 6 minutes ago
And it will be "beautiful".
Though, it should be a goal that thousands of healthcare jobs will be lost. That is how efficiencies are gained.
Brian Kotowski 20 hours, 59 minutes ago
The bottom line is that the Obamacare "fix" has driven up costs & reduced choice; that's why millennials (whose eager participation was supposed to pay for it) are staying away. All of Preezy's spew about $2500 in our pockets every year, & “if you like your plan/doctor you can keep your plan/doctor” was wishful thinking at best, and outright lies at worst. Even Billary were trashing it during the campaign. And it's not as if the land mines in Preezy's command & control approach weren't foreseeable; that's why a clear majority of Americans opposed Obamacare from the jump.
Obamacare ignores human nature & basic economics. It forces providers to furnish unnecessarily comprehensive & expensive policies. Many healthy people (like me) are principally interested in catastrophic coverage. Preezy's answer: you're too stupid to know what's good for you, so step up and pay. I posses neither a uterus nor an addiction, but Obamacare mandates that my policy cover pre-natal care & drug counseling regardless. It's no different than going to the Toyota dealership for a $15k Yaris and learning the only option is the $32k 4Runner - and you'll be penalized if you don't take the SUV. I'm paying more than twice what I was shelling out pre-Preezy, and for inferior coverage.
I believe this year's penalty for non-enrollment is $700. That's significantly less than many will pay for coverage they don't really want anyway, so the incentive couldn't be more obvious or predictable (especially for the young & healthy): skip Obamacare. Instead of incentivizing consumers with choices enabling them to tailor a coverage that best fits their needs, we coerce them to bend over for 'one size fits all', and punish them when they won't grab their ankles.
Finally, Obamacare has failed to control costs - despite being touted as a strategy to do exactly that. That's why we've gone from 23 co-ops to only 5. The Chicago Trib profiled Blue Cross Blue Shield last summer, the main Obamacare provider in Preezy's home state. For every dollar they took in, they spent something like $1.30 providing services & care; and that seems to be typical nationwide. Forget about turning a profit, they're not even breaking even. Hence all the recent headlines announcing massive price hikes coming our way. Which will suppress enrollment and participation even more.
Pre-obamacare was no picnic. Obamacare is undeniably worse than its predecessor.
Scott Wedel 20 hours, 17 minutes ago
Brian,
ACA's answer to you just wanting catastrophic coverage is that it is unfair that you have good health and not ongoing medical issues. That everyone has to be in the same pool as those that are otherwise uninsurable because somehow medical care for the uninsurables has got to be paid.
ACA does have problem of too many that needed medical care were signing up including some that then dropped coverage once that got treated and not enough of the relatively healthy people.
Overall, ACA provided medical insurance to over 20 million that otherwise would have been uninsured. Much of that included subsidies, but those people were paying for at least part instead of being uninsured and paying nothing.
The health system was collapsing prior to ACA because there were way too many uninsured people showing up in emergency rooms and that number was increasing rapidly. And people were putting off needed medical care until 65 and on medicare which was ballooning medicare's costs.
I don't really care if Trump and the Republicans repeal the ACA, but there is no easy solution and returning to pre ACA situation is no improvement.
If part of the solution is allowing government to negotiate drug prices then that is what Dems have sought for years and were opposed by the Reps.
Brian Kotowski 19 hours, 28 minutes ago
Rand Paul previews Obamacare replacement
"On Sunday, Paul gave a preview of his and argued that in requiring insurers to offer more robust plans, Obamacare drove up prices and pushed people out of the market.
"One of the key reforms that we will do is, we're going to legalize the sale of inexpensive insurance," he said. "That means getting rid of the Obamacare mandates on what you can buy. We are going to help people save through health savings accounts, as well as a tax credit."
Those less expensive options, which were prevalent on the market before the 2010 reform was signed into law, would offer less robust care but also, as supporters argue, be more neatly tailored to what consumers view to be their specific needs.
Under Paul's program, the bargaining power created by the state and federal exchanges would be replaced with a provision that allows individuals and associations like small businesses to create their own markets.
"There's no reason why (a business owner) with four employees shouldn't be able to join with hundreds and hundreds of other businesses that are small to become a large entity to get leverage to bring your prices down," Paul told Tapper.
He added that those negotiations with insurance companies could also be used to guarantee the availability of policies that "can't cancel you and guarantees the issue of the insurance even if you get sick."
Imagine that: insurance that functions as insurance; providing coverage suited to what the consumer really needs - instead of what Big Bro commands you to buy, regardless of its actual utility, or lack thereof.
Harvey Lyon 18 hours, 46 minutes ago
I hear what you're saying. But please give me one good reason why I should pay for someone elses health insurance who had the same public schools and opportunity to excel that I did and blew it off?
Just one!
Brian Kotowski 18 hours, 27 minutes ago
Harvey - how dare you preach personal responsibility and accountability. Anyone ill-served by public education has clearly been victimized by American intolerance, racism, bigotry, homophobia, and gun-loving Bible-thumpers: bitter clingers, the lot.
Joe Meglen 14 hours, 55 minutes ago
Jenette,
You forgot to include job losses for the 16,000 new IRS agents that were hired to police the disaster called Obamacare.
Debbie Milstead 47 minutes ago
There is nothing more pitiful then an unemployed IRS agent-
