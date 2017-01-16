Excessive celebration flag thrown on Lincoln Avenue: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a disturbance at a lodge in the 2700 block of Village Drive. A man had been locked out of his room, but he was able to get back in before police arrived to help.

6:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a gas leak in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:58 a.m. Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to help Steamboat Ski Area Ski Patrol tend to an injured skier or snowboarder. Emergency responders were called back to the base area five more times on Sunday.

10:09 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who was receiving harassing text messages related to a domestic violence situation. A suspect was taken into custody.

9:35 p.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a report of a possible drunken driver on Hill Street in Hahn's Peak.

9:44 p.m. Officers were called to a report of some Green Bay Packers fans who may have been celebrating their team's victory too much in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Some words were exchanged between the celebrating fans and a driver who reportedly thought their behavior was aggressive. Nobody wanted to press any charges.