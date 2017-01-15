Steamboat Coffee House opens in location on Lincoln Avenue

— Locals will recognize familiar brews at Steamboat Springs’ newest coffee joint — Steamboat Coffee House.

The bright, cozy coffee house opened in mid-December at the former location of The Ristretto, downstairs at 635 Lincoln Ave., and is now brewing Steaming Bean coffee seven days per week.



The shop is co-owned by Scott Harkins and Clark Davidson, the latter of whom was a former co-owner of Steaming Bean, the coffee shop that operated in the same location from 2007 to 2015, before selling to the owners of the The Ristretto.

Prior to Steaming Bean, the location housed Mocha Molly’s, another coffee shop that operated from 1990 to 2006.

Davidson said he sold Steaming Bean after his then-business partner wanted to pursue another opportunity, and he was eager to try again in the location when he heard the space would be vacant.

“I’m very excited to be back in the coffee business,” Davidson said.

The shop is working with Telluride-based Steaming Bean Coffee Co. to bring back Steaming Bean coffee blends.

The business is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and — partly because the shop has a liquor license — Davidson said they also plan to host some evening events with extended hours.

House-made food includes pastries, cookies, muffins, breakfast sandwiches and frittatas, and a breakfast burrito may be on the menu in the future, Harkins said.

The shop is managed by Lauren Berrien, and Davidson said a great staff already has been identified.

Local art from Caroljean hangs on the walls, and art will be switched periodically to showcase more local artists.

Davidson and Harkins said they hope the business will be an inviting space for customers to hang out or to grab coffee or food on the go.

“I’m particularly excited for the opportunity to meet and interact with Steamboat locals,” Harkins said. “I think we’ve created a warm, cozy environment and have a friendly staff — I hope Steamboat feels the same.”

