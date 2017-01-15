Steamboat briefs:Love and Logic parenting classes set to begin this week

Beth Wendler and Heather Martyn will host another five-week series of “Love and Logic” parenting classes.

Tailored specifically for parents of children from birth to age 6, the classes will be offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays or from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays beginning this week and continuing through the week of Feb. 13 in the Steamboat Springs School District conference room.

The classes are $75 per person or $125 per couple. Full scholarships are available through First Impressions and Routt County Youth Service Coalition.

Email Wendler and Martyn at parent2partner@gmail.com or call 970-846-0746 to register or for more information.

Free, confidential Medicare help available for residents

The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Colorado has established a new local office to provide free, confidential counseling to anyone with questions about Medicare.

The office is located at 3001 S. Lincoln Ave., Suite E, and the local phone number is 970-819-6401.

The office is available by appointment.

For more information, contact Betsy Packer at 970-819-6401 or medicareship@gmail.com.

Presentation to examine effects of wildfire in West

U.S. Forest Service wildlife biologist Missy Dressen will give a free presentation, “Fire, Wildlife & Habitat: An exploration of fire and its influence in the West,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall in Steamboat Springs.

The event is hosted by the library, Yampatika and the Routt National Forest.

During her talk, Dressen will explore the current condition of local wildlife habitat, how wildfire is changing Western landscapes and how fire’s role can have positive and negative effects on wildlife. She will discuss the history of fire in the U.S. and work through a timeline on how fire is managed today.

Dressen will talk about how prescribed fire can be introduced on the landscape to restore habitats for a variety of wildlife species, including big game. A local case study will explore fire ecology, as well as application of fire and wildlife’s response to the habitat changes.

A longtime Yampa Valley resident, Dressen has been a professional wildlife biologist for nearly 20 years and has worked for the Forest Service on the Routt National Forest most of her career.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Program assists people at risk for type 2 diabetes

Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have prediabetes or are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

Program participants will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101.

Participants will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment. They will learn how to make realistic, achievable goals around nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications.

Visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention for more information. To register for the program, call 970-871-7618.