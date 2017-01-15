Routt County Board Of County Commissioners meeting agendas for Jan. 16 and 17

Monday, Jan. 16

Work session

10:30 a.m. County manager

Tom Sullivan, county manager

11:30 a.m. Legal update

Erick Knaus, county attorney

Noon Lunch break

1:30 p.m. Road and bridge update

Janet Hruby, director

2:15 p.m. Building department

Ben Grush, director

Discussion regarding the 2015 International Building Code adoption updates.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Regular meeting

10:30 a.m. Call to order

A. Pledge Of Allegiance

B. Approval of accounts payable, manual warrants and payroll

C. Items of note from previous day’s work session

10:35 a.m. Consent agenda items

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda to allow the board of commissioners to spend its time and energy on more important items on a lengthy agenda. Any commissioner may request that an item be pulled from the consent agenda and considered separately. Any member of the public may request any item to be pulled from the consent agenda.

A. Approval of county commissioners minutes: Regular meeting of Dec. 13, 2016.

B. Approval of and authorization for the chair to sign a resolution for secondary dwelling unit regulation changes

C. Approval of and authorization to sign a transfer of liquor license from Vista Verde Guest Ranci Inc. to CJJ Family Holdings Inc. DBA Vista Verde Guest Ranch for a hotel and restaurant liquor license

D. Approval of and authorization for the chair to ratify the signature on the Jviation agreement for advisory services amendment in support of the Yampa Valley Airport Commission.

10:40 a.m. Consideration of items pulled from the Consent Agenda.

10:45 p.m. Public comment

11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association

Jane Blackstone, economic development director

2016 Fourth Quarter Economic Development report.

11:30 a.m. Lunch break

1 p.m. Abatements

Consideration to approve or deny the following petition for abatement or refund of taxes

• Starshine Lodge

1:30 p.m. Planning

Chad Phillips, director

• Consideration of the Friesel Preliminary Subdivision for a six-lot subdivision.

• Work session to discuss possible amendments to the zoning regulations for recreational facilities — outdoor rural.

• Susla/Goldner Lot consolidation and easement vacation

3 p.m. Meeting adjourned

All regular meetings are open to the public unless otherwise noted. All meetings will be held in the Routt County Historic Courthouse — 522 Lincoln Ave., Hearing Room, Steamboat Springs — or as otherwise noted. All programs, services and activities of Routt County are operated in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need a special accommodation as a result of a disability, please call the commissioners office at 970-879-0108 to assure that we can meet your needs. Please notify us of your request as soon as possible prior to the scheduled event. Routt County uses the Relay Colorado service. Dial 711 or TDD 970-870-5444.