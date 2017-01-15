Officers field report of runaway: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016
Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
Police, fire and ambulance calls
12:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident near the intersection of Steamboat Boulevard and Routt County Road 32.
1:05 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive.
1:39 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 2700 block of Eagleridge Drive.
8:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help someone who had fallen in the 40500 block of Blue Heron Drive.
12:29 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a theft in the 1200 block of Buckskin Drive.
2:02 p.m. Officers responded to a report of threats in the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle.
5:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of criminal mischief near the intersection of Routt County Road 62 and Forest Service Road 42.
6:05 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
10:24 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a runaway in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID