Officers field report of runaway: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident near the intersection of Steamboat Boulevard and Routt County Road 32.

1:05 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

1:39 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 2700 block of Eagleridge Drive.

8:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help someone who had fallen in the 40500 block of Blue Heron Drive.

12:29 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a theft in the 1200 block of Buckskin Drive.

2:02 p.m. Officers responded to a report of threats in the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle.

5:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of criminal mischief near the intersection of Routt County Road 62 and Forest Service Road 42.

6:05 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

10:24 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a runaway in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.