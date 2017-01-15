The Record

The Record

Officers field report of runaway: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Advertisement

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2016

Crime Stoppers

If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident near the intersection of Steamboat Boulevard and Routt County Road 32.

1:05 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

1:39 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 2700 block of Eagleridge Drive.

8:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help someone who had fallen in the 40500 block of Blue Heron Drive.

12:29 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a theft in the 1200 block of Buckskin Drive.

2:02 p.m. Officers responded to a report of threats in the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle.

5:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of criminal mischief near the intersection of Routt County Road 62 and Forest Service Road 42.

6:05 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

10:24 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a runaway in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.