Craig briefs: BLM to host open house in Craig to discuss roads, trails

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting an open house at The Memorial Hospital on Wednesday to discuss management of roads and trails on 370,000 acres of BLM-administered lands in Moffat County.

The Little Snake Field Office in northwestern Colorado is undertaking a comprehensive, multi-year look at the roads and trails it manages to address current and future needs. Before it begins an environmental assessment of a proposed travel management plan for the BLM lands between Maybell and Craig north to the Wyoming border, known as Travel Management Area 2, the BLM wants to hear ideas, concerns and issues from the public.

The public is invited to stop by the conference room at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop, between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Maps and additional information are available at on.doi.gov/2ifthli.

Comments may be emailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Dario Archuleta, 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625. Comments will be most helpful if received by Feb. 17.



4-H open house scheduled Tuesday at extension office

The Moffat County Extension Office will hold its 4-H open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Moffat County Extension Office to help Moffat County families meet and greet and learn about what is involved with the county’s 4-H program.

The event will allow new and old 4-H members and their families to learn more about 4-H and the opportunities available through the Moffat County 4-H program. The 4-H open house will give interested families the opportunity to meet the extension staff, club and project leaders and the 4-H council and junior leaders. It will also be a great time to enroll in 4-H for the 2017 year.

For more information, call the Extension Office at 970-824-9180

Petitions for City Council candidates due Jan. 23

Those interested in running for Craig City Council can pick up candidate nomination petitions from the city clerk’s office at Craig City Hall. Three council seats and the position of mayor are up for election in April.

Potential candidates must collect at least 25 signatures from registered voters within the city limits of Craig. Candidates must also be a U.S. citizen at least 25 years old, must have resided in the city for at least one year and must be registered to vote.

The petitions were made available Tuesday, and completed petitions are due back to the city clerk by Jan. 23.