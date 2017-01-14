Top 10 most-viewed stories for the week of Jan. 5 to Jan. 11, 2017

1. Used snowplow ordered by Steamboat Springs City Council is experiencing breakdowns, Jan. 5, 1,360 pageviews

2. Greyhound passengers stranded in Steamboat Springs for two nights, Jan. 8, 1,286 pageviews

3. Steamboat's Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert lineup revealed, Jan. 11, 1,106 pageviews

4. Judge's order spurs Steamboat Springs City Council to revisit approval of controversial apartments, Jan. 4, 889 pageviews

5. Top 10 celestial events of 2017 to eclipse them all, Jan. 8, 876 pageviews

6. Former Steamboat Springs Staples building sells to urgent care developers for $2.65 million, Jan. 10, 822 pageviews

7. Routt County roads get plowed once a day, drivers cover 20 to 30 miles in 8 hours, Jan. 10, 742 pageviews

8. Jim Webster: Dark side of powder days, Jan. 8, 724 pageviews

9. Texas man booted from hotel after grabbing bartender: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 9, 686 pageviews

10. Cycling advocates push back on summer visitor survey showing decline in summer biking tourism, Jan. 9, 648 pageviews