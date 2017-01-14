Tipton to serve on Natural Resources Committee

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton will serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources during the 115th Congress, according to a news release. The announcement was made Friday, after the House Republican Steering Committee met to review waiver requests from House members who have been appointed to an “exclusive” committee but wish to also serve on an additional committee.

House rules prohibit members who are appointed to an exclusive committee from holding additional committee assignments unless they are granted a waiver by the steering committee.

As a member of the exclusive House Financial Services Committee, Tipton sought a waiver from the steering committee in order to serve on the Committee on Natural Resources.

“I’m honored and excited to be back on the Natural Resources Committee, which has jurisdiction over many of the issues that impact the Third District of Colorado on a daily basis.,” Tipton said in a news release. “While I’ve continued to push for policies that protect water and private property rights and support responsible energy development and public land management as Vice Chair of the Western Caucus, I’m pleased to have more of a direct role in the legislative process surrounding issues like these and many others. I want to thank Chairman Rob Bishop and House leadership for providing me with this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing our work.”

Tipton served on the House Committee on Natural Resources during from 2011 to 2014. In the 115th Congress, Tipton will serve on both the House Financial Services and Natural Resources Committees.