Steamboat briefs: Tipton tapped to serve on Natural Resources Committee

U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton will serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources during the 115th Congress. The announcement was made Friday, after the House Republican Steering Committee met to review waiver requests from House members who have been appointed to an “exclusive” committee but wish to also serve on an additional committee.

House rules prohibit members who are appointed to an exclusive committee from holding additional committee assignments unless they are granted a waiver by the steering committee.

As a member of the exclusive House Financial Services Committee, Tipton sought a waiver from the steering committee in order to serve on the Committee on Natural Resources.

“I’m honored and excited to be back on the Natural Resources Committee, which has jurisdiction over many of the issues that impact the Third District of Colorado on a daily basis.,” Tipton said in a news release. “While I’ve continued to push for policies that protect water and private property rights and support responsible energy development and public land management as vice chair of the Western Caucus, I’m pleased to have more of a direct role in the legislative process surrounding issues like these and many others. I want to thank Chairman Rob Bishop and House leadership for providing me with this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing our work.”

Tipton served on the House Committee on Natural Resources from 2011 to 2014. In the 115th Congress, Tipton will serve on both the House Financial Services and Natural Resources Committees.

Sustainability Council seeks area families for challenge

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is partnering with the EPA “Food Too Good to Waste” campaign to launch a local food waste challenge. An average family of four throws away 40 percent of its food away, wasting approximately $1,500 every year.

As part of the challenge, YVSC is recruiting families to participate in a pilot program that will track and reduce household food waste. The challenge will involve tracking preventable food waste, which is food thrown away because it spoiled or wasn’t eaten at a meal.

YVSC will provide each family in the challenge a bucket for measuring preventable food waste each week, as well as educational resources, fridge signs, menu planning information and support along the way. The challenge will last six weeks, from Feb. 27 to April 10, and will culminate with a family-friendly celebration April 18.

Families interested in reducing household food waste can email cameron@yvsc.org to sign up.

Clark student on Concordia University honors list

Aidan Moon of Clark was one of 272 students named to Concordia University’s honor list for the fall 2016 semester. The top 25 percent of undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours on the traditional A-F grading scale and receive no failing grades in the semester are eligible to qualify for the honors list at the university, which is located in Seward, Nebraska.

Alzheimer’s caregiver groups offered in Steamboat Springs

The Alzheimer’s Association sponsors free caregiver information and support groups in Steamboat Springs for those caring for someone with dementia, whether 24/7 or long distance.

A spouse caregiver group meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month, and a family, friend and caregiver group meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. Both meetings are held at Rollingstone Respite House, 1500 Pine Grove Road.

These groups offer caregivers the opportunity to gather with others facing similar challenges in a safe, confidential setting. Benefits include finding community resources, understanding challenging behavior, sharing strategies and giving and receiving encouragement. Call 970-879-8942 for more information.

Hayden church distributes food to residents in need

The Hayden Congregational Church Food Bank, 202 E. Jefferson, distributes free food and personal items to those in need. For more information, contact the church at 970-276-3510 or Pastor Jane at 970-757-0000 or hayden-ucc@qwestoffice.net.

Horizons seeks volunteers to help with upcoming program

Horizons Specialized Services is seeking volunteers to help with an upcoming program, which will offer opportunities for personal growth through participation in community events and activities.

A small team will meet once per week for a month to participate in an hour-long activity. For more information, call 970-879-4466.