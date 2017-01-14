Smells like marijuana: The Record for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

2:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of money missing from a condo in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

3:17 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken woman on a bus who did not know where she was going in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. She was able to tell police her address, and they gave her a ride home.

8 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with a head injury in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

11:53 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a marijuana smell in hallways in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

3:05 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man who walked into a liquor store and was going to drive in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The man was also upset about a road rage incident in the parking lot. Police could not find him.

5:09 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person being threatened by a neighbor about money related to wireless internet in the 900 block of Confluence Court.

6:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a large pickup shining bright light into homes in the first block of Maple Street. It was gone when officers arrived.

8:52 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 1500 block of Red Hawk Court.

9:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of tires slashed in the 100 block of Valverdant Circle.

11:01 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who found a key in the door handle of the unit she was staying at in the 300 block of Steamboat Boulevard. Police checked the unit, and everything was fine.

11:23 p.m. Officers were called to a report of kids throwing snowballs at cars from the roof of a condo at 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Parents handled the situation.