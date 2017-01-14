Real estate transactions Jan. 5 through 11, 2017

■ 1466 Bangtail Way

Seller: RCS-Wildhorse Development LLC

Buyer: ET Associates LP

Date: Jan. 5, 2017

Price: $1,375,000

Property description: 3,486-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath duplex/triplex, Building 2, Unit A of Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows condominiums.

■ 26835 Neptune Place

Seller: Edith DB and Jim D. Solinsky

Buyer: Bearfoot LLC

Date: Jan. 5, 2017

Price: $7,750

Property description: 1.05 acres of vacant residential land, Subdivision 2, Lot 396 of Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $33,000 in 2007.

■ 119 E. Oak St.

Seller: Daniel and Maureen Smilkstein

Buyer: Charli Cristy Hollingshead

Date: Jan. 5, 2017

Price: $85,000

Property description: 1,084-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.21 acres, Lot 27 to 29 of 2nd addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $16,500 in 1993.

■ 2215 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Mark Zaia

Buyer: Becky L. and Gary D. Theander

Date: Jan. 6, 2017

Price: $170,000

Property description: 594-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 9 of Storm Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $150,000 in 2010.

■ 955 Captain Jack Drive

Seller: Michael A. Kortas

Buyer: JLL Investments LLC

Date: Jan. 6, 2016

Price: $133,233

Property description: 0.23 acres of vacant commercial land, Lot 3 of Captain Jack West subdivision. Last sold for $83,500 in 2016.

■ 1600 Mid Valley Drive

Seller: Paul Antonucci LTD

Buyer: NTX Steamboat Springs LLC

Date: Jan. 6, 2017

Price: $2,650,000

Property description: 15,328-square-foot retail big box store on 1.98 acres, Lot 1 of Mid-Valley business center. Last sold for $1,850,000 in 2004. Former location of Staples.

■ 222 Arthur Ave.

Seller: Lombardis Inc.

Buyer: Brady Glauthier and Bridget Hiles

Date: Jan. 6, 2017

Price: $377,000

Property description: 2,696-square-foot commercial garage service building on 0.31 acres, Lot 5 of 3rd addition to Oak Creek.

■ 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Bruce Allen Johnson

Buyer: Walker S. and Robin Beth Lutz

Date: Jan. 6, 2017

Price: $146,000

Property description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 102 of The Rockies condominiums.

■ 2758 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Robin and Heather Craigen

Buyer: Philip G. Hulse Revocable Trust, Janice Rohan Revocable Trust

Date: Jan. 6, 2017

Price: $1,449,000

Property description: 4,582-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome, Lot 1 of Bear Chalets at Burgess Creek.

■ 111 11th St., 1104, 1106 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Old West Commercial LLC

Buyer: 162 Maple Street LLC

Date: Jan. 9, 2017

Price: $3,200,000

Property description: 5,528-square-foot apartment building and a 15,944-square-foot, mixed-use commercial building on 0.51 acres, Block 12, Lot 15 to 18 of Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,835,000 in 2007.

■ Routt County Road 54

Seller: Harvey Steamboat Partnership LTD

Buyer: Jaggers Family Trust, Feb. 18, 1997

Date: Jan. 9, 2017

Price: $9,790,000

Property description: 1,900 acres of grazing/agricultural land.

■ 37405 Saddle Mountain Drive

Seller: Bernd Metzger

Buyer: Kristyn Jean and Christopher Fox Leary

Date: Jan. 9, 2017

Price: $6,000

Property description: An undivided 75 percent interest in and to a 15.26 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 2, Lot 11 of Saddle Mountain Ranchettes.

■ 37355 Saddle Mountain Drive

Seller: Bernd Metzger

Buyer: Christopher Fox and Kristyn Jean Leary

Date: Jan. 9, 2017

Price: $419,000

Property description: 849-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath residence on 35.89 acres, Filing 2, Lot 10 of Saddle Mountain Ranchettes.

■ 2724 Riverside Drive

Seller: Stephen D. and Tracey Steffek

Buyer: Manuela Egues Maria

Date: Jan. 9, 2017

Price: $410,000

Property description: 1,008-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.25 acres, Filing 1, Lot 24 of Riverside. Last sold for $429,500 in 2008.

■ 35 Fifth St.

Seller: Highland Properties 4316 LLC

Buyer: Ponderosa Petroleum Company

Date: Jan. 9, 2017

Price: $970,000

Property description: 1,615-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 406 of Olympian condominiums.

■ 1923 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Edward L. and Dolores Williams

Buyer: Eric B. and Elizabeth G. Schimerer

Date: Jan. 9, 2017

Price: $589,000

Property description: 2,127-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 5 of Pine Ridge Townhomes. Last sold for $456,000 in 2013.

■ 1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Old House Lane Corporation

Buyer: 1855 STS LLC

Date: Jan. 10, 2017

Price: $335,000

Property description: 995-square-foot office, Phase I, Unit E-2C of Torian Plum condominiums. Last sold for $335,000 in 2013.

■ 580 Roselawn Ave.

Seller: Jennifer Crowley

Buyer: Cathy and Stephen Anthony Truitt

Date: Jan. 11, 2017

Price: $202,000

Property description: 3,120-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 4, Lot 10 of Snowden subdivision. Last sold for $102,514 in 2012.

Total sales — $22,313,983

■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Brenda P. Couzart

Buyer: Gary and Loretta Hammeslag

Date: Jan. 6, 2017

Price: $38,500

Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to Unit 339 of The Steamboat Grand.

■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Gary Ertl

Buyer: Philip C. III and Anne L. Lauinger

Date: Jan. 10, 2017

Price: $45,000

Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to a 409-square-foot studio, one-bath condo, Unit 433 of The Steamboat Grand. Last sold for $222,500 in 2016.

Total timeshare sales — $83,500

