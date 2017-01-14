Portion of Deep Creek Ranch north of Steamboat Springs sells for $9.79 million

— About 1,900 acres of the Elk River Valley’s Deep Creek Ranch sold last week for $9.79 million to a buyer planning to use the property as a family retreat.

The 3,880-acre ranch was listed in late 2015 for $16.5 million, and the ranch’s nearly 2,000 remaining acres and ranch improvements are now listed for $7.25 million.

“What we sold was good recreation and grazing land, and what remains is more of a well-rounded cattle operation,” said Christy Belton, of Ranch Marketing Associates, who represented the sellers, listed as Harvey Steamboat Partnership LTD.

The ranch is located off Routt County Road 129, about 13 miles north of Steamboat Springs and is accessible via paved and gravel county roads.

A home may be built on the property, and it will be used for family recreation, according to broker Meg Firestone, of Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty, who represented the buyers.

Firestone said the buyers, listed on county records as the Jaggers family, had looked around the Steamboat area a couple years for a large piece of property before purchasing the ranch.

Firestone said the acreage features ample water rights and diverse terrain, including aspen and pine trees and ponds.

“It was another quality ranch that had pretty close proximity to town,” Belton said. “And while it is close to town, it felt very remote and is a very private ranch.”

The remaining portion of the ranch, which is still up for sale, features an established cattle operation, with covered hay barns, sheds, a heated shop and an enclosed equipment storage.

Residential improvements include a 1930s farmhouse, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, modular home and a 630-square-foot cabin that could be used for ranch employee housing.

About 1,000 acres of the property is under a conservation easement held by The Nature Conservancy.

Learn more about the remaining portion of the ranch at rmabrokers.com.



