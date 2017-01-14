Jail Report for Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2016

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Anthony R. Perez, 48 — criminal mischief (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)

Francisco G. Yanez, 28 — DUI, careless driving, drove without valid drivers license (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Alicia M. Fetters, 26 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)

Riley D. Hutchison, 18 — felony second-degree introducing contraband (RCSO)

Duane E. Newton, 47 — fugitive of justice (RCSO)

Francisco G. Yanez, 28 — DUI, careless driving, drove without valid drivers license (SSPD)

Sunday, Jan. 8

John D. Dobbs, 30 — second-degree criminal trespassing (SSPD)

Monday, Jan. 9

Julie Y. Eytcheson, 35 — felony second-degree burglary, theft (SSPD)

Tuesday, Jan. 10

No arrests

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Franklin O. Stetson, 84 — failure to appear (SSPD)

Thursday, Jan. 12

Andrew S. Blavanz, 26 — violation of protection order, DUI, careless driving, third-degree assault, resisting officer (SSPD)

Thomas F. Kelly, 21 — DUI, disregarded traffic control device (SSPD)

Adam P. Richardson, 25 — failure to appear (SSPD)

Quinn J. Falzon, 28 — felony computer crime, felony unauthorized use of financial device, felony theft, felony identity theft (SSPD)

Friday, Jan. 13

Shawn J. Harris, 37 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)

Cassandra L. Struck, 30 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)

Jean- Francois Tremblay, 42 — harassment (SSPD)