Jail Report for Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2016

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Anthony R. Perez, 48 — criminal mischief (Routt County Sheriff’s Office)
Francisco G. Yanez, 28 — DUI, careless driving, drove without valid drivers license (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Alicia M. Fetters, 26 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)
Riley D. Hutchison, 18 — felony second-degree introducing contraband (RCSO)
Duane E. Newton, 47 — fugitive of justice (RCSO)
Sunday, Jan. 8
John D. Dobbs, 30 — second-degree criminal trespassing (SSPD)
Monday, Jan. 9
Julie Y. Eytcheson, 35 — felony second-degree burglary, theft (SSPD)
Tuesday, Jan. 10
No arrests
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Franklin O. Stetson, 84 — failure to appear (SSPD)
Thursday, Jan. 12
Andrew S. Blavanz, 26 — violation of protection order, DUI, careless driving, third-degree assault, resisting officer (SSPD)
Thomas F. Kelly, 21 — DUI, disregarded traffic control device (SSPD)
Adam P. Richardson, 25 — failure to appear (SSPD)
Quinn J. Falzon, 28 — felony computer crime, felony unauthorized use of financial device, felony theft, felony identity theft (SSPD)
Friday, Jan. 13
Shawn J. Harris, 37 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)
Cassandra L. Struck, 30 — fugitive of justice (SSPD)
Jean- Francois Tremblay, 42 — harassment (SSPD)
Comments
Debbie Milstead 18 hours, 11 minutes ago
I'm sure Frank Stetson just forgot to go to court. When and if I live to be 84 -this will be my defense.
JJ Southard 16 hours, 26 minutes ago
Maybe Francisco can use a similar, mindless defense for getting two DUI's in one day....or it's a typo. Impressive either way.
