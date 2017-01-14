County students named to MSU honor rolls

Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2016, and several Routt County students were honored.

MSU compiles two honor roll lists: the President's and the Dean's Honor Roll. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on either list.

Students with a 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President's Honor Roll.

The Dean's Honor Roll includes students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or greater for the semester.

To access the entire MSU 2016 fall semester honor rolls visit montana.edu/news/16655/.

Routt County students named to MSU's President's or Dean's Lists, ordered according to their hometowns include the following.

Steamboat Springs

• President's Honor Roll: Ellese Lupori, Suzanne Lyon and Veronica Walton

• Dean's Honor Roll: Devin De Jong, Dane Dixson, Jordan Floyd, Kathleen O'Connell, Erik Sobeck and Zachary Sperry.

Oak Creek

President's Honor Roll: McKenzie Bradley.