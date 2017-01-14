Community Connections: Recognize, respond, refer

Domestic violence has a devastating impact on families and the community, in general. In the past 10 years in Routt County, seven families have experienced violence in their homes related to murder, suicide and/or attempted murder and suicide. Two women died, one woman survived and three children died due to the tragedy of family violence.

Advocates Building Peaceful Communities has initiated a Never Again campaign to address increased awareness in the community and identified prevention efforts. A new initiative, funded by the Petis Law Community Impact Foundation, will address awareness efforts with the business community. We know that employers are sometimes aware of abuse of their employees and do not know how to respond. Some employers report they have heard, “If I don’t show up for work, call the police.”



Advocates will provide presentations, tri-fold cards for quick resource information and social media information to employers. These materials will explain how to recognize the need for response, response tools and referral sources.

The goal of this project is to increase awareness in the business community and, therefore, support and protect victims of family violence,in addition to co-workers, friends, and family members.

More than 350 children reside in homes in Routt County where intimate partner violence is occurring. The impact on these children can be traumatic, as well as life-changing.

For more information about the project, call 970-879-2034

Diane Moore is executive director of Advocates Building Peaceful Communities.