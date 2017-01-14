2nd-period surge lifts Sailors Saturday

— Things didn’t start great, but they certainly ended that way Saturday for the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team.

The Sailors trailed playing at home against Liberty after one quarter, but recovered with an onslaught of goals in the second and third periods, including two spectacular, short-handed goals that underscored the team’s big day.

Steamboat beat Liberty, 10-2.

“We came back and had a few good bounces go our way and were able to score,” coach Ernie Thiel said. “It worked out great.”

Andrew Mitchell scored early for the Sailors, but Liberty answered with two goals later in the first period to take the lead.

The Lancers weren’t ever the same, however. They lost two players with injuries, and Steamboat swarmed back, pouring in six second-period goals.

David LaPointe scored two, while Mitchell, Grant McNamara, Quinn Morton and Cisco Delliquadri each added one, detonating the game open.

Morton’s goal was shorthanded, and Steamboat got two more such scores in the third period. Cameron Colombo had one and DelliQuadri the other. McNamara then added one final highlight, scoring his second goal to set the final score.

“Playing shorthanded, we were able to execute, score a couple of goals and stay ahead,” Thiel said. “Last time we played these guys, we won 3-0, and their goalie was phenomenal, so we expected a little better game. They gave it to us, too, until their guys got hurt.”

It was the second big win in as many days for Steamboat, which took out Air Academy 6-4 Friday.

Peter Wharton racked up a hat trick with three goals in that game, while LaPointe, McNamara and Colin Musselman each had one.

The Sailors led 6-2 after two periods before giving up a pair of goals in the third, tightening the final score.

“They kept a good game going all the way through, but we got ahead and stayed there,” Thiel said.

The wins made it four in a row for Steamboat, all coming at home and all coming in early January. It’s a run that’s bumped the team’s record from .500 to much better than that, 6-2-1.

Now, the squad will try to take that momentum on the road starting Monday with a trip to play at 6:30 p.m. in Breckenridge against Summit.

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9