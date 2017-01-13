Woman suspected of stealing thousands from Steamboat Springs physical therapy employer

— A 28-year-old Hayden woman is suspected of embezzling nearly $76,000 from Johnson and Johnson Physical Therapy in Steamboat Springs.

Quinn J. Falzon faces felony charges of unauthorized use of a financial device, identity theft, computer crime and theft.

She was arrested Thursday and released after being issued a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Falzon is being represented by Steamboat attorney Patrick Welsh.

“We are starting an investigation into the allegations against Ms. Falzon,” Welsh said. “Until we receive all the discovery from the people in this matter and complete an investigation, I will be unable to comment further about the allegations against my client.”

Johnson and Johnson initially reported a theft from the business Dec. 27, 2016. The business then began to sort through additional documents to see what the total loss was.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Falzon, who was working as a bookkeeper, stole the money through transactions, falsified checks and purchases. There was nearly $30,000 reported missing in 2015 and more than $46,000 reported missing in 2016.

Johnson and Johnson reviewed records from a debit card that had been issued to Falzon. They found purchases at Amazon, Paypal, Wayfair, Progressive insurance and several other retail stores, according to the affidavit.

Johnson and Johnson found that the transactions had fraudulently been entered into Quickbooks accounting software using the names of medical supply and office supply companies used by the business, according to the affidavit.

The charges allege that Falzon wrote herself fraudulent checks.

Falzon was the only person at the business who kept track of financial records, accounts, paid bills and issued checks for the business from 2014 to 2016.

On Jan. 3, Falzon did not show up to work, and the business discovered she had deleted all her work emails, according to the affidavit.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland