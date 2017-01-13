Tigers proud despite close loss

— The Hayden High School girls basketball team couldn’t quite pull off the upset Friday against Vail Christian, but coach Michelle Wilkie said the team’s near miss was one its best performances in years.

The Tigers lost, 44-38.

“We are very pleased, very happy with the performance,” Wilkie said. “They worked so well as a team and kept their composure and executed when they needed to. We missed some shots underneath, but once we get that, we’re going to be there.”

Grace Wilkie scored 10 points to lead the team. Hannah Wilkie had nine and Darian Murphy seven.

Next up for the team is a trip Saturday to play at Paonia.

“We came out and put pressure on the ball, stayed calm on offense and got steals for some fast breaks,” Michelle Wilkie said. “We had some downs, but for the most part, we played a very complete game.”

