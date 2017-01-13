Still no deal on Arnold Barn, but negotiations continue

— The Arnold Barn will have to hold on through a few more snow storms before its future becomes clear.

While there have been a few developments in the barn saga this week, the parties that are trying to put together a new plan for the barn’s future weren’t willing to release details on Thursday.

City officials were hoping they would have a proposal to present to the council earlier this week.

It appears Steamboat Ski Area is still in talks with RCS-Wildhorse Land, the owner of the barn property, to take ownership of the structure.

“What I can tell you is that we are in the process of negotiating a term sheet, and I can’t go into the details of the terms yet,” RCS’s Brian Wilson said. “We are moving that conversation down the road. All of the parties involved understand the urgency and we’re trying to move forward as fast as we can.”

Wilson said the parties that have been involved in the barn’s future include the property owner, the city, the ski area, the Save Arnold Barn group and the Routt County Historic Preservation Commission.

As the talks go on, Save Arnold Barn has urged the property owner to do such things as clear the roof of snow to prevent the structure from collapsing.

In another development, RCS-Wildhorse Land and the former developer at the barn site, RP Steamboat, responded to the city’s pending lawsuit against them over the neglect of the 89-year-old structure.

Both the landowner and the developer continue to deny they are legally responsible for maintaining the barn.

“The City has no adequate remedy at law for the Developer and Owner’s failure to maintain the Barn,” lawyers representing RCS-Wildhorse Land wrote in the company’s Jan. 11 response to the city’s lawsuit. “The City does not own the Barn Site. The CDC does not authorize the City to perform the required work and assess the costs to the Owner and/or Developer.”

Meanwhile, the Save Arnold Barn group is reporting it has raised more than $4,000 in donations for the barn preservation efforts. The group has also received more than $1,000 in donated goods and services.

The contributions come from at least 50 different donors, Save Arnold Barn spokeswoman Arianthe Stettner said.

The Save Arnold Barn group will be at the entrance of City Market from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday to promote their efforts to preserve the structure.

