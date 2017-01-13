Steamboat briefs: Area women encouraged to SPEAK out at event March 9

Young Bloods Collective is seeking submissions to be considered for inclusion in the performance of SPEAK — Performances from Women in the Yampa Valley, which will occur March 9 at Yampa Valley Brewing Company in Hayden, March 10 at Circle R Bar in Oak Creek and March 11 at Off the Beaten Path Bookstore in Steamboat Springs.

Submissions must be written, and the performance of the submission cannot be longer than five minutes. There is no minimum time. Submissions may be dramatic, comedic and everything between.

Spoken word, slam poetry, stand-up comedy, dance and all creative forms of expression are encouraged. Submissions must discuss the female experience, from the female perspective. Submissions may be sent from anywhere, but priority will be given to submissions from people living in the Yampa Valley, including both Routt and Moffat counties.

Submissions can be uploaded at youngbloodscollective.org/speak, and questions can be directed to info@youngbloodscollective.org.

Center for Visual Arts set to host free artist talk Jan. 24

The Center for Visual Arts, 837 Lincoln Ave., will host its first free artist talk of 2017 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Local artist Deb Babcock will present “Walking in the Footsteps of Van Gogh,” sharing images and impressions from her trip to Provence, France, exploring the life and times of Vincent Van Gogh and the places he lived and painted. Email betsy@steamboatartcenter.com or steamboatartcenter.com for more information.

Community invited to join Women’s March on Jan. 21

The Women’s March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties and social justice for all. Cities across the country are marching in solidarity for human rights, and a march is planned in Steamboat Springs from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 21.

Women, men and children are invited to participate in the nonpartisan march. The group will gather at the open space by Bud Werner Memorial Library and march south on the sidewalk along either side of Lincoln Avenue to Third Street. The group will then reverse march to the front of the Routt County Courthouse.

According to organizers, the Women’s March in Steamboat is an inclusive march, and everyone who supports human rights is welcome.

Blood drive set for 12:30 p.m. Thursday at medical center

The first community blood drive of 2017 will take place from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Yampa Valley Medical Center.

All donors will receive complimentary snacks from Bonfils Blood Center and free Soda Creek Pizza, PowerIce and Honey Stinger snacks. The entire process takes approximately one hour. Donors should eat a full meal and drink plenty of water before donating blood.

To schedule an appointment, call Bonfils Appointment Center at 1-800-365-0006, option 2, or sign up online at bonfils.org using site code 0234. Walk-ins are welcome from 3:30 to 5:30 as space permits.

Presentation addresses racism, health inequities

Healthcare providers and the community are invited to a discussion about the history of racism in the U.S., its role in creating health inequities and the importance of naming and recognizing racism to mitigate its impact on society and health. The free event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs.

Rachel Hardeman, assistant professor in the Division of Health Policy and Management at the University of Minnesota will be the presenter. Northwest Colorado Health is hosting the presentation in partnership with the Colorado Trust.

A light dinner will be provided, and childcare and Spanish interpretation will be available upon request. Learn more at northwestcoloradohealth.org/events. RSVP at 970-871-7323.