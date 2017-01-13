Soroco girls edged in Paonia

— They were close, and for the Soroco High School girls basketball team Friday, that was enough to at least offer some satisfaction.

The Rams led at half and were tied heading into the fourth quarter but couldn’t slip by Paonia, the No. 1 ranked Class 2A team in the state. Soroco lost, 64-57.

“It was a great game,” coach David Bruner said. “It was two good teams playing each other. It was fun.”

Soroco led by seven at half, 31-24, but the Eagles, state runners-up a year ago, charged back in the second half. The game was tied at 41 after three quarters. Soroco couldn’t get the rebounds it needed late or sink critical free throws, and Paonia crawled away for the win.

DaKota Bruner scored 16 points to lead Soroco. Morgan George had 12, and Chloe Veilleux added 10.

“They hurt us on the boards in the fourth quarter. That, and our free throw shooting, is where it was at,” David Bruner said. “We just have to do a little better job.

“Our kids are fine. They came on the road, a five-hour bus trip — five hours — and played neck-and-neck with the best 2A team in the state of Colorado. We hadn’t played this intense all year against anyone. Their mood is good.”

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9