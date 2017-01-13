Man seen walking around in circles: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

2:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious man outside a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. The man left and went to his hotel.

6:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a diabetic person in the 500 block of Seventh Street.

6:45 a.m. Officers were called to a report of moose in the 500 block of Seventh Street.

8:39 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a back injury in the 2300 block of Oxford Way.

11:13 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft at a towing company in the 2100 block of Snow Bowl Plaza. The company towed a car the previous night, and they believe the owner came and got it without paying for the tow.

11:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a skier who got spit at on the White Out trail at Steamboat Ski Area.

11:56 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who stole glasses from a business in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

1:46 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to stand by during a potential aircraft emergency at Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

3:47 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to help two lost skiers on Buffalo Pass. A volunteer triggered an avalanche while trying to reach the skiers. He was swept away a couple hundred feet and was injured after hitting an aspen tree. The lost skiers were rescued.

5:10 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

6:09 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a marijuana store that confiscated a questionable ID.

8:46 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person wearing a puffy jacket walking around in circles at Steamboat Springs High School. Police could not find the person.

9:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a group of people drinking and playing loud music in a hallway at a lodge in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.