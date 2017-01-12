Steamboat Today: Steamboat Today in search of editorial board members

Steamboat Pilot & Today is accepting letters of interest from readers who would like to serve as community representatives on the newspaper’s editorial board. Individuals selected for the board will be asked to serve a four-month term beginning in February.

The editorial board includes two community representatives and four members of the newspaper staff.

Newspaper staff members on the board include Publisher Suzanne Schlicht, Editor Lisa Schlichtman, Evening Editor Jim Patterson and veteran reporter Tom Ross. Current community representatives on the board are Jason Peasley and Todd Hagenbuch.

The editorial board formulates the Our View opinions expressed on the ViewPoints page of the newspaper Wednesdays and Sundays. The editorial board meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for one hour.

Readers interested in serving on the editorial board should email a letter of interest and resume to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@SteamboatToday.com. Call Schlichtman at 970-871-4221 with questions.

Lodging barometer predicts 14,100 visitors Saturday

About 14,100 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 90 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 100 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 89 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 92 percent full.

Lodging is expected to dip to 9,100 visitors by Wednesday.

The Chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.

Coffee with Council event slated for 7:30 a.m. Friday

Coffee with Council will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in the Crawford Room at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.

Councilman Scott Ford and other available council members will discuss the housing issue, asking the question: How aggressive should the city be in addressing housing issues in the Steamboat Springs area? Council members will also address others items of concern or interest.

The goal of the monthly Coffee with Council sessions is to provide an opportunity for community members to meet with City Council members in a relaxed atmosphere and discuss issues of interest.



Other cities and towns in Colorado have also adopted this approach in order to increase interaction between council and community members, and to promote greater transparency in city business.

No RSVP is necessary, and community members are welcome to drop by to discuss any issues of interest to them.



Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

Casey’s Pond starts Red Hat Society community group

Casey’s Pond will begin hosting monthly meetings of a new Red Hat Society Bible study and social group.

The first meeting takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Casey’s Pond, 2855 Owl Hoot Trail. The meetings will include a social time with refreshments and a bible study lead by Jill Hunstad. The first meeting will study the Precept Ministries curriculum, “Lord, Teach Me to Pray in 28 days,” by Kay Arthur.

The Red Hat Society is an international social organization originally founded in 1998 in the United States for women 50 and older. There are 20,000 chapters in the U.S. and in over 30 other countries. The groups are known for wearing red hats and purple accessories.

Email info@caseyspond.org or call 970-879-8855 for more information and to RSVP.

Wildlife habitat/fire connection presentation planned

U.S. Forest Service wildlife biologist Missy Dressen will be giving a free presentation, “Fire, Wildlife & Habitat: An exploration of fire and its influence in the West,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall in Steamboat Springs.

The event is hosted by the library, Yampatika and the Routt National Forest.

During her talk, Dressen will explore the current condition of local wildlife habitat, how wildfire is changing Western landscapes and how fire’s role can have positive and negative effects on wildlife. She will discuss the history of fire in the U.S. and work through a timeline on how fire is managed Friday.

Dressen will talk about how prescribed fire can be introduced on the landscape to restore habitats for a variety of wildlife species, including big game. A local case study will explore fire ecology, as well as application of fire and wildlife’s response to the habitat changes.

A longtime Yampa Valley resident, Dressen has been a professional wildlife biologist for nearly 20 years and has been working for the Forest Service on the Routt National Forest for most of her career.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.