Steamboat swimmers fast in Grand Junction

By Joel Reichenberger

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Steamboat Springs — A swarm of seven Steamboat Springs swimmers made a splash last weekend at the Mavalanche Invitational Swim Meet in Grand Junction, teaming up to earn top-10 finishes in more than a dozen races.

Steamboat Swim Team results

Top-10 finishes from Grand Junction meet

Mohammed Alnajdawi, 13-14 age group

3rd, 100 backstroke

4th, 100 freestyle

4th 200 freestyle

Brooks Birkinbine, open age group

9th, 200 breaststroke

10th, 500 freestyle

Kelsey Bryant, 10-and-under age group

2nd, 100 butterfly

2nd, 100 freestyle

2nd, 200 freestyle

3rd, 50 butterfly

3rd, 50 breaststroke

5th, 50 backstroke

5th, breaststroke

Annika Fahrner, 15-and-over age group

4th, 100 breaststroke

6th, 500 freeestyle

6th, 200 freestyle

6th 200 breaststroke

8th, 50 freestyle

Katherine Knapp, 11-12 age group

5th, 100 breaststroke

5th, 50 backstroke

5th, 50 breaststroke

Saige Lottes 13-14 age group

2nd, 500 freestyle

2nd, 100 freestyle

2nd, 200 backstroke

3rd, 100 backstroke

3rd, 200 freestyle

3rd, 50 freestyle

Jack Strotbeck, 15-and-over age group

10th, 100 breaststroke

“I was watching our team compete this weekend and what really stuck me was the fun and competitive camaraderie that our team exhibits with each other and with other teams,” coach Patti Worsley said. “Their positive and confident attitude really contributed to the success that they are achieving in the pool.”

For many of the swimmers, their results helped them qualify for the Silver State Championships meet set for the first weekend in March at University of Denver.

Kelsey Bryant and Katherine Knapp each qualified in two events, and Saige Lottes qualified in three, including one which she had qualified for before this meet.

Annika Fahrner is also qualified for the Colorado Senior State Meet at DU in February. She’ll swim in five different races there, all freestyle and breaststroke events.

“Ani had a great meet,” Worsley said. “She swam with confidence and precision. Her hard work and attention to detail paid off with some of her fastest times in the pool this year. I am looking forward to see what she can do in the pool at the state meet in February.”

Mohammed Alnajdawi was in the top four in three different races, Brooks Birkinbine made the top 10 in two events and Jack Strotbeck raced well in the 15-and-over division.

“All the swimmers swam many of their best times and their strokes are looking great,” Worsley said. “Their turns, starts and walls are getting stronger and faster.”

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9

