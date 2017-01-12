Steamboat swimmers fast in Grand Junction

— A swarm of seven Steamboat Springs swimmers made a splash last weekend at the Mavalanche Invitational Swim Meet in Grand Junction, teaming up to earn top-10 finishes in more than a dozen races.

Steamboat Swim Team results Top-10 finishes from Grand Junction meet Mohammed Alnajdawi, 13-14 age group 3rd, 100 backstroke 4th, 100 freestyle 4th 200 freestyle Brooks Birkinbine, open age group 9th, 200 breaststroke 10th, 500 freestyle Kelsey Bryant, 10-and-under age group 2nd, 100 butterfly 2nd, 100 freestyle 2nd, 200 freestyle 3rd, 50 butterfly 3rd, 50 breaststroke 5th, 50 backstroke 5th, breaststroke Annika Fahrner, 15-and-over age group 4th, 100 breaststroke 6th, 500 freeestyle 6th, 200 freestyle 6th 200 breaststroke 8th, 50 freestyle Katherine Knapp, 11-12 age group 5th, 100 breaststroke 5th, 50 backstroke 5th, 50 breaststroke Saige Lottes 13-14 age group 2nd, 500 freestyle 2nd, 100 freestyle 2nd, 200 backstroke 3rd, 100 backstroke 3rd, 200 freestyle 3rd, 50 freestyle Jack Strotbeck, 15-and-over age group 10th, 100 breaststroke

“I was watching our team compete this weekend and what really stuck me was the fun and competitive camaraderie that our team exhibits with each other and with other teams,” coach Patti Worsley said. “Their positive and confident attitude really contributed to the success that they are achieving in the pool.”

For many of the swimmers, their results helped them qualify for the Silver State Championships meet set for the first weekend in March at University of Denver.

Kelsey Bryant and Katherine Knapp each qualified in two events, and Saige Lottes qualified in three, including one which she had qualified for before this meet.

Annika Fahrner is also qualified for the Colorado Senior State Meet at DU in February. She’ll swim in five different races there, all freestyle and breaststroke events.

“Ani had a great meet,” Worsley said. “She swam with confidence and precision. Her hard work and attention to detail paid off with some of her fastest times in the pool this year. I am looking forward to see what she can do in the pool at the state meet in February.”

Mohammed Alnajdawi was in the top four in three different races, Brooks Birkinbine made the top 10 in two events and Jack Strotbeck raced well in the 15-and-over division.

“All the swimmers swam many of their best times and their strokes are looking great,” Worsley said. “Their turns, starts and walls are getting stronger and faster.”

