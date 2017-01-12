Steamboat skiers beat the clock for big Copper result

— Time isn’t always necessarily a factor in freestyle skiing sports. Sure, it matters in moguls, but slopestyle? Not so much.

Still, it was a major consideration for a trio of Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skiers last weekend as the club’s freeskiing team kicked off its competitive season at an event at Copper Mountain.

Kai Doyle, Liam Baxter and Tim Kastelijns showed up to compete at the event but knew they couldn’t stay long. They had to make a flight to the East Coast in order to compete in the higher-profile Rev Tour.

Their time limited, they could only compete in one run at Copper. Doyle, in particular, made the most of it. He placed third in the freeskiing youth division of a United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association.

“He landed a third-place run knowing it was a one-and-done situation,” coach Tony Lodico said.

That was one of Steamboat's top skiing results from the event, though there were others.

Riley Jacobs finished first in the breaker girls division while Josie Seibel also picked up a win, coming out on top in the junior women's division. Cael McCarthy was second and Wiley Wagner sixth in the Menehune division. Maxwell Sauerbrey was sixth and Bridger Boyd ninth in the junior men’s division, and Kastelijns also got in a top-10 finish, placing ninth in the men's open class.

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9