Steamboat, Glenwood swap basketball game times

— The days, times and locations for the Steamboat Springs High School basketball teams' games against Glenwood Springs have been flipped to accommodate both finals testing in Glenwood and the Snowcoming activities and dance in Steamboat Springs.

Steamboat will now travel on Tuesday to play at Glenwood Springs. The junior varsity will begin play at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood, meanwhile, will play in Steamboat on Feb. 9. The games will begin at 5 p.m. with the girls varsity and the boys junior varsity. The boys varsity and the girls junior varsity will then play at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for players to get to the Snowcoming dance scheduled for that evening.