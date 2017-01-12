Smoking dope in the dorms: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

5:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of moose at Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue. There were several moose sightings during the day.

10:10 a.m. Officers were called to a report of two men going through trash in the 600 block of Meadowbrook Circle. They then drove off, and police could not find them.

11:34 a.m. Officers were called to a report of graffiti in a tunnel in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:34 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a wrestler with a broken leg at the high school.

5:34 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fainted at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

6 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person smoking marijuana in a Colorado Mountain College dorm room. The student was given a ticket.

8:35 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 1600 block of Ranch Road.

10:18 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The driver was contacted, and he was not drunk.

10:48 p.m. Officers were called to a report of snowboarders trespassing at Colorado Mountain College. They agreed to leave.

11:59 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Circle.