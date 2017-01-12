Sarah Coleman: Bacon, mmm, bacon

— I often wonder how things become trendy. Who decides?

What makes it become suddenly cool? And, how do we ever live without it after that?

This is how I, and I am sure most of you, feel about bacon. Bacon is so very cool, so very trendy, so very hip and so very delicious. In fact, you can just about get anything these days with a side helping of bacon whether that is a bacon wallet, bacon earrings or a bacon cupcake.

Here are a few fun ways to use the ever popular, never leaving us, trendy bacon just in case you have grown bored with it and need some creative ideas to mix it up.

1) As a stress reliever — Bacon is packed with protein and fat, the complete combo to take the edge off. Try a piece now to make it all go away.

2) As a perfectly balanced snack — Try almond butter stuffed dates and wrap them in bacon for the perfect afternoon pick-me-up or late night sweet craving.

3) As a gift — Make bacon jam that goes well on ANYTHING and impress your friends with your creative ways. Pair it with burgers, brussel sprouts, eggs or as a hot salad dressing.

4) As a twist on your favorite cookie — Add some crumbled bacon to your next batch of “healthy” (of course) oatmeal chocolate chip cookies and prepare to be wowed.

5) As a weight loss tool — What??? For real, the fat in bacon makes you feel fuller longer than high carb foods. Go ahead, have an extra piece to keep the waistline slim. But, remember, everything in moderation.

6) As a Paleo substitute — Those cave-people had it right. How do you think they used their bacon? One of the best things about the Paelo diet is that it is very bacon friendly. In fact, it is encouraged.

7) As a health boost — Choked full of phosphorus, selenium, and protein, bacon can help aide in muscle movement, thyroid function, and repair.

9) As a conversation starter — Ask a perfect stranger, "how do you take your bacon?" Do you like to dip it in chocolate? Do you prefer it in a Bloody Mary? Or, do you like it extra extra crispy with a sweet potato pancake?

10) As a gambling tool — At your next card game, bet with bacon. Come on, it will be fun. Guy with the most bacon wins. Better yet, bet on the Super Bowl — winner gets a year of bacon.

Go ahead, be trendy, stay up-to-date and try bacon in a different way. Happy eating my friends. And, don’t forget to share.

Sarah Coleman brings years of personal health and fitness knowledge to the table. Currently the health and wellness director at The Foundry, Coleman is a personal trainer, “CrossFitter,” coach, outdoor enthusiast, managing partner with Inspired Live Network and owner of A Weight Lifted Fitness Camp. She provides flawless technique and a positive attitude. Taking fitness to new levels, she uses the outdoor environment, your living room or work space, as well as the gym to influence and push her clientele. Funky knee socks and outrageous colors make Sarah unique, which transfers into her training and brings a smile to everyone’s face.