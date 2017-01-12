Steamboat Springs riders rack up results in Copper

— Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders rode to high finishes Sunday at a United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association slopestyle event at Copper Mountain.

Leading the way was Meredith Connor, who won in the junior women’s division.

Other top riders included Jacy Werner, who earned a spot on the podium in the youth men division; Braden Duty, who was fourth in the Menehune class; Jake Suchowski, seventh in breaker boys; Forrest Christian, ninth in youth men; Elias Christian, 10th in Menehune boys; Marty Boyd, 12th in breaker boys; Jackie Clemente, 16th in Menehune boys; and Johnny Duty, 16th in youth men.

“It was our first slopestyle contest of the year so it was fun to get all the kids out there together, laying down the tricks they’ve been working on here at Howelsen and on Mount Werner,” coach Maddy Schaffrick said. “They all rode so well, and we had a great time.”

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9