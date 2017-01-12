No-show cleaners led to overflowing garbage at Steamboat Springs Post Office

Steamboat Springs — A contracted cleaner that no-showed on Dec. 23 is to blame for piles of garbage and old mail that collected at the Steamboat Springs Post Office over the last few weeks, a postal service spokesperson said Thursday.
As recently as Wednesday night, trash and recycling from containers in the eastern side of the Lincoln Avenue post office were overflowing onto the ground, and tile floors were dirty where customers had tracked in debris over the last few weeks.
“As a customer, I was just appalled and disappointed,” said Kathi Meyer, a Steamboat Springs resident who gets her mail in the eastern portion of the post office. “I almost feel like going in and cleaning it up myself.”
Meyer said it isn’t the first time she noticed overflowing trash at the post office, and remembers a similar situation a couple of months ago.
“Somebody is going to slip and fall,” Meyer said.
When she complained about the building’s cleanliness, Meyer said she was asked to lodge a complaint on the post office website.
United States Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert said Thursday that a contracted cleaner didn’t show up to work on Dec. 23, and the postal service was unable to find a replacement during the holidays.
“It’s a tough time of year to find a replacement,” said Rupert, who works out of Denver. “Unfortunately, it got to having an unpresentable image, and we apologize for that.”
Rupert said he was told that a new cleaner had been found, and by late Thursday morning, the post office was cleaned.
“They’ve got someone who will be doing the cleaning now,” he said.
When asked whether it would have been possible for post office employees in Steamboat Springs to pick up cleaning duties after losing the cleaning person, Rupert said the employees’ chief responsibility is the mail.
“Our first priority is the mail,” Rupert said. “It’s a high traffic place, and (the cleaning) takes a lot of work. It was a bad time to lose a key person.”
Steamboat Springs Post Office on Jan. 11
To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow
Comments
Debbie Milstead 1 day, 20 hours ago
The Postal Employees must be union. What a joke!
Ben Clark 1 day, 19 hours ago
Seriously? The people who overflowed the recycling and trash are the problem, not the post office employees! Who does that?
Debbie Milstead 1 day, 18 hours ago
Ben-
Don't put yourself out because you Union. Hopefully no one forgets to flush the toilet! The Union might need to get involved if it's a toilet issue.
Martha D Young 1 day, 4 hours ago
Has anyone noticed the lack of first class mail in the post office boxes on the west side?
Ed Smith 1 day, 3 hours ago
Any private business would have addressed this while replacing its contractor. This is the same government mindset that is working its way into the medical system
Debbie Milstead 1 day, 2 hours ago
Ed-
Any private business would have discharged lazy employees.
Brian Kotowski 1 day, 1 hour ago
I've worked at sites where some of the routine maintenance/cleanup was outscored. Occasionally shite would happen and the service provider might not show. Rather than let things fester, we always took the initiative to handle things until a permanent resolution was found. The picture accompanying this article could never have been taken any place I've ever worked; everyone took enough pride in our jobs to never have permitted our workplace to look like Section 8 housing. One of the differences between the private sector and the public teat, methinks. Could be among the reasons the PO is something like $15 billion in the hole.
Debbie Milstead 1 day ago
Methinks your correct. Methinks the YVHA is on the same "track" as the post office.
Eileen Berry 20 hours, 18 minutes ago
I wrote an honest and factual post citing messes that a certain someone should address on her own turf, but it was removed. How do you get away with using those sacrosanct initials?
Jeff Snook 19 hours, 53 minutes ago
I have to say that anyone who continued to throw garbage once it was full is the problem! Take your trash home if it's overflowing! PO workers where busting there butts trying to make sure you received your Xmas presents. No they didn't have the time to pick up your trash. Stop complaining and do something about it!
Debbie Milstead 17 hours, 38 minutes ago
Eileen-
You must be on "The List"!
Eileen Berry 17 hours, 26 minutes ago
Whoa! Didn't know about the list, but I have been warned. I will keep my comments to puppies and kittens until I can get my ducks in a row.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID