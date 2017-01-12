Steamboat Springs man suspected of assaulting deputy

— A 26-year-old Steamboat Springs man is suspected of assaulting a Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Thursday morning.

Andrew S. Balvanz was arrested on suspicion of DUI, careless driving, third-degree assault, resisting an officer and violation of a protection odor.

The deputy was helping Steamboat police when they stopped to check on a driver who slid off the road at Pine Grove Road and Ore House Plaza.

The driver, Balvanz, told police he had consumed three beers and later said he drank two beers, according to an arrest affidavit.

“Driver had a very strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage on his breath,” the affidavit states. “His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred.”

Balvanz said he had been drinking at a nearby restaurant.

Balvanz refused to do roadside maneuvers and a chemical test and told officers, “No, (expletive) you, suck my (expletive),” according to the affidavit.

Once inside the police car, police reported Balvanz bashed his head into the window between seven and 10 times.

“Driver begged officers to hit him in the face and to tase him with a taser while he was handcuffed,” the affidavit states.

Paramedics examined Balvanz, and police asked him to sit back in the police car.

“If I’m going to jail, I’m gonna fight,” Balvanz responded, according to the affidavit.

Balvanz began to resist officers and kicked a deputy in the forehead with the heel of his foot, according to the affidavit.

Balvanz was put in the police car, taken to jail and put in a restraint chair. On Thursday, his bond was set at $2,000 by a judge.

