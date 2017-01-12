Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Hitchens Brothers Little Vikings results, Jan. 11, 2017

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Steamboat Springs — Hitchen Brothers

Little Vikings jumping

Name, 1st Jump 2nd Jump

Everett Baldwin 3.5 3

Luke Beauregard 5 5

Ben Becker 3.5 4

Ryan Becker 5.5 6

Georgia Bishop 3.5 3

Layla Churchley 4 4

Colin Clark 4 4

Oliver Dalzell 3 3

Oscar Dalzell 4.5 6

Evan Dendrinos 1.5 2

George Dendrinos 3 4

Quinn Dressen 4.5 4.5

Ike Feiges 3 3

Tesher Feinberg 4 5

Frances Fernley 3 3

Fritz Gamber 4.5 4

Dylan Gibson 4 4.5

Fisher Gibson 6.5 5.5

Dylan Godley 3.5 4

Alex Hall 3 3

Nolan Holthausen 3.5 3.5

Lupita Jaconetta 3 4.5

Austin Johnson 5.5 6.5

Thomas Ketchbaw 1.5 3

Torin Knapp 5 5

Charley Konold 3.5 3.5

Shay Lemaster 6 6

Eliza Linford 3.5 3.5

Gigi Lobeck 5 5.5

Finn Lodwick 4 4.5

Quinn Loomis 2 3

McKenzie Maines 5.5 5.5

Hayne Merlina 4.5 2.5

Elsie Miller 3 3.5

Zanah Rind 3 3

Jackson Schutt 5 6

Nicholas Smith 4 4.5

Mason Stewart 3 4.5

Mason Taggart 4 4.5

Natalia Villegas 5.5 4.5

Henry Walsh 3.5 3

Ellis Warnke 3 3

Miles Warnke 3 3

Grayson Wells 3.5 3.5

Lillian Wells 3 3

Ryder Miller 4 4

Cooper Bowdrey 3 3.5

Oliver Gunn 3.5 3

Gigsabana Madison 3.5 4.5

Ridge Barnes 6 6

Dixie Barnes 4 5

Einfeld Jake 4

