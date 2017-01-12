Hitchens Brothers Little Vikings results, Jan. 11, 2017

Steamboat Springs — Hitchen Brothers
Little Vikings jumping
Name, 1st Jump 2nd Jump
Everett Baldwin 3.5 3
Luke Beauregard 5 5
Ben Becker 3.5 4
Ryan Becker 5.5 6
Georgia Bishop 3.5 3
Layla Churchley 4 4
Colin Clark 4 4
Oliver Dalzell 3 3
Oscar Dalzell 4.5 6
Evan Dendrinos 1.5 2
George Dendrinos 3 4
Quinn Dressen 4.5 4.5
Ike Feiges 3 3
Tesher Feinberg 4 5
Frances Fernley 3 3
Fritz Gamber 4.5 4
Dylan Gibson 4 4.5
Fisher Gibson 6.5 5.5
Dylan Godley 3.5 4
Alex Hall 3 3
Nolan Holthausen 3.5 3.5
Lupita Jaconetta 3 4.5
Austin Johnson 5.5 6.5
Thomas Ketchbaw 1.5 3
Torin Knapp 5 5
Charley Konold 3.5 3.5
Shay Lemaster 6 6
Eliza Linford 3.5 3.5
Gigi Lobeck 5 5.5
Finn Lodwick 4 4.5
Quinn Loomis 2 3
McKenzie Maines 5.5 5.5
Hayne Merlina 4.5 2.5
Elsie Miller 3 3.5
Zanah Rind 3 3
Jackson Schutt 5 6
Nicholas Smith 4 4.5
Mason Stewart 3 4.5
Mason Taggart 4 4.5
Natalia Villegas 5.5 4.5
Henry Walsh 3.5 3
Ellis Warnke 3 3
Miles Warnke 3 3
Grayson Wells 3.5 3.5
Lillian Wells 3 3
Ryder Miller 4 4
Cooper Bowdrey 3 3.5
Oliver Gunn 3.5 3
Gigsabana Madison 3.5 4.5
Ridge Barnes 6 6
Dixie Barnes 4 5
Einfeld Jake 4
