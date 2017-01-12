Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Hitchens Brothers Alpine jumping results, Jan. 11, 2017

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Advertisement

Steamboat SpringsPlace, name, total points

HS 20 

Girls U8

1 McKenzie Maines, 20.0

Girls U10

1 Hazel Frenley, 21.0

2 Anna Rhodes, 20.5

3 Abby Olson, 19.5

4 Olivia Fountain 18.0

5 Anja Honebein, 16.5

6 Dixie Barnes 15.5

Girls open

1 Annabelle Stone, 21.5

2 Charley Barnes, 20.5

Boys U8

1 Bridger Lawton, 26.0

2 Nathan Rind, 22.0

3 Nico Bowdre, 20.0

4 Ridge Barnes, 19.0

5 Oscar Dalzell 16.5

6 Oliver Dalzell, 16.0

Boys U10

1 Hudson Merlina, 16.0

2 Owen Park, 17.5

3 Kai Jensen, 25.5

4 Carter Einfeld, 18.0

Boys open

1 Troy Lemaster, 24.0

2 Keane Snyder, 24.0

HS 30

Boys U12

1 Fisher St. John, 36.0

2 Luke Wichelhaus, 32.0

3 Pete Wichelhaus, 28.0

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.