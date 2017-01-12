Hitchens Brothers Alpine jumping results, Jan. 11, 2017

Steamboat Springs — Place, name, total points
HS 20
Girls U8
1 McKenzie Maines, 20.0
Girls U10
1 Hazel Frenley, 21.0
2 Anna Rhodes, 20.5
3 Abby Olson, 19.5
4 Olivia Fountain 18.0
5 Anja Honebein, 16.5
6 Dixie Barnes 15.5
Girls open
1 Annabelle Stone, 21.5
2 Charley Barnes, 20.5
Boys U8
1 Bridger Lawton, 26.0
2 Nathan Rind, 22.0
3 Nico Bowdre, 20.0
4 Ridge Barnes, 19.0
5 Oscar Dalzell 16.5
6 Oliver Dalzell, 16.0
Boys U10
1 Hudson Merlina, 16.0
2 Owen Park, 17.5
3 Kai Jensen, 25.5
4 Carter Einfeld, 18.0
Boys open
1 Troy Lemaster, 24.0
2 Keane Snyder, 24.0
HS 30
Boys U12
1 Fisher St. John, 36.0
2 Luke Wichelhaus, 32.0
3 Pete Wichelhaus, 28.0
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID