Steamboat's Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert lineup revealed

— A diverse lineup of nine artists from around the country will travel to Steamboat Springs this season as part of Steamboat Ski Area’s annual Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series, the ski area announced Wednesday.

2017 Bud Light Rocks the Boat concert line-up Jan. 16 – Walker McGuire March 4 – New Breed Brass Band March 11 – Magic Giant March 18 – The Motet March 25 – Martini Shot April 1 – Flow Tribe April 8 – Con Brio April 15 – Anderson East April 16– The Wailers

An early season concert will have Nashville-based duo Walker McGuire playing just after the 43rd annual Cowboy Downhill event at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, and eight weekly concerts beginning in early March will wrap up April 16 with a performance by fan-favorite reggae band, The Wailers.

“The Bud Light Rocks the Boat series always brings incredible talent to the base area of the resort,” said Katie Brown, vice president of sales and marketing for Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp., in a news release. “We know our fans are excited to rock out for free with the unique variety of bands that make the lineup for this popular spring series.”

Saturday afternoon concerts will begin March 4 with New Orleans-based New Breed Brass Band and continue March 11 with indie-folk band Magic Giant, Colorado rockers The Motet on March 18 and pop cover band Martini Shot on March 25.

New Orleans-based funk rock band Flow Tribe will perform April 1, followed by funk and soul artists Con Brio April 8, and a duo of concerts on closing weekend, with rhythm and blues artist Anderson East on Saturday, April 15 and The Wailers, Sunday, April 16.

The closing weekend performance by The Wailers will include original members and fan favorites “Familyman” Barrett, Junior Marvin, Donald Kinsey and Aston Barrett, Jr.

“Year after year we are proud to fill the Bud Light Rocks the Boat series with incredible bands that will have fans of all ages on their feet,” said John Waldman of Great Knight Productions and co-producer for the Bud Light Rocks the Boat series.

Check out steamboat.com/concerts for more information.

