Steamboat briefs: Steamboat library seeks board of trustees applicants

The Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs is accepting applications from interested individuals to serve on the library board of trustees. Applicants must reside in the East Routt Library District (RE-2 School District). For a description of board member duties and responsibilities and to obtain an application form, visit steamboatlibrary.org/about-us/board-of-trustees or contact Library Director Chris Painter at 970-367-4904 or cpainter@steamboatlibrary.org. The deadline to apply is Feb. 10.

Steamboat grad named to Lehigh University Dean’s List

Logan Banning, of Steamboat Springs, has earned a spot on the Lehigh University Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. To make the dean’s list, a student must earn a GPA of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded course. Lehigh is a private research university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Soroco Middle School releases semester honor roll

Soroco Middle School has released its honor roll for the first semester of the 2017-17 school year.

To be named to the honor roll, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.

Honor roll students include the following.

Eight grade

■ Spencer Ashley

■ Skyler Clark

■ Alex Colby

■ Kaedynce Kaleikini

■ Brisa Karow

■ Kody Logan

■ Makinley Parker

■ Emily Romero

■ Sienna Russell

■ Allen Wickham

■ William Yaconiello III

Seventh grade

■ Sophia Benjamin

■ Kayedence Bruner

■ Tessa Clyncke

■ Katelyn Dudley

■ Irene Hoff

■ Britney Iacovetto

■ Isaac Iacovetto

■ Jed Kirby

■ Marissa Martindale

■ Eden Mayer

■ Peyton Parker

■ Kayla Rossi

■ Erika Sjoblom

■ Kaci Taing

Sixth grade

■ McKenzie Clark

■ Kylee Coleman

■ Trinity Delto

■ Shelby Geiger

■ Rose Karow

■ Isabel Medina

■ Rachel Mohr

■ Lucas Smith

■ Katlyn Wisecup

2 Steamboat Springs area students awarded degrees

Two Steamboat Springs students were among 753 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado during fall 2016 commencement ceremonies Dec. 9 and 10.

They include Steven James Theodore, who earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing, and Lennae Jenkins Anderson, who earned a master of arts degree in special education.

US Forest Service releases maps for digital devices

Nearly 700 digital U.S. Forest Service maps can be accessed via a smartphone by downloading the PDF Maps Mobile App, which is available for free from iTunes and the Android Play Store, according to a news release.

Through the app, users can purchase and download maps that are stored on their devices and can use the maps based on their location when GPS is available. The maps also will allow users to measure distance and area, find coordinates, open a current view in Google Maps, plot place marks, add notes, enter data and add photos, according to a news release.

Area’s Colorado Creative Industries accepts nominations for Governor’s leadership awards

Colorado Creative Industries is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Creative Leadership Award, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a significant commitment to Colorado’s creative landscape through civic leadership and volunteerism, including advocacy, vision, collaboration or innovation.

Those wishing to make a nomination are invited to visit coloradocreativeindustries.org/communities/nomination-instructions for eligibility guidelines and nomination instructions.

For additional information, email Christy Costello at christine.costello@state.co.us.