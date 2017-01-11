Rebounding for a win: Steamboat's Mac Riniker pulls down a rebound with some help from teammate McKenyon King on Tuesday as the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team held off Battle Mountain, 39-37. The Huskies missed two late shots but put back an offensive rebound with 6.7 seconds to close within one point. Riniker added a free throw to make the lead two and the Huskies missed on their final chance, a 3-point shot at the buzzer. The win allowed the Sailors to start off the Western Slope League schedule 1-0 and was a welcome bounce back after the team went 0-3 at a Front Range tournament last weekend.

Photo by Joel Reichenberger

Rebounding for a win: Steamboat's Mac Riniker pulls down a rebound with some help from teammate McKenyon King on Tuesday as the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team held off Battle Mountain, 39-37. The Huskies missed two late shots but put back an offensive rebound with 6.7 seconds to close within one point. Riniker added a free throw to make the lead two and the Huskies missed on their final chance, a 3-point shot at the buzzer. The win allowed the Sailors to start off the Western Slope League schedule 1-0 and was a welcome bounce back after the team went 0-3 at a Front Range tournament last weekend.

Sailors survive at home against Huskies

By Joel Reichenberger

Updated January 11, 2017 at 11:43 a.m.

Advertisement

Steamboat Springs — The Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team didn’t exactly slam the door on Battle Mountain Tuesday night. The Sailors kept missing important free throws in the game’s waning seconds, and the Huskies kept missing woulda-coulda-shoulda essential shots.

Steamboat was reliable on defense all night, however, and in the end, that was enough to push the Sailors by the Western Slope League rival in the team’s league opener. Steamboat beat the Huskies, 39-37. 

“I really challenged the boys after the weekend we had to get back to defense,” coach Mike Vandahl said. “That’s always been the cornerstone of what we do. That’s why we need defense. We didn't shoot well, and you’ll have nights like that, but our defense won us that game.”

The win was especially welcome for the Sailors after they went 0-3 this weekend in a Front Range tournament, but it definitely didn’t come comfortably.

Steamboat missed five of six free throws down the stretch.

Battle Mountain possessed the ball for most of the final 45 seconds and had two clean 3-point looks in that stretch — threats to tie the game, but both missed. The Huskies collected both rebounds, however, and Ethan Tatreau scooped up the rebound off the second and put it right back up to the deficit to one point with 6 seconds remaining.

Ethan Riniker sank one of his two free throws on the ensuing possession but critically leapt into the lane to grab the rebound after his second attempt missed, forcing a tie-up and earning back possession for the Sailors with 4 seconds remaining.

Battle Mountain did get one more chance, but a desperation 3-point shot missed at the buzzer.

Riniker finished with 29 points, nearly 75 percent of the Sailors’ total. He also had nine rebounds.

Next up for Steamboat, 5-5, is a pair of games in and around Grand Junction this weekend. The team plays Friday night at Grand Junction Central and Saturday at Fruita-Monument.

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.