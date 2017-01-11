'You can't sleep here': The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

12:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to help a drunken hitchhiker in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. The hitchhiker had picked up a ride, but it was to the wrong condo. Police helped the hitchhiker get home.

1:42 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. The person was given a ride home.

2:27 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man who fell down on Village Drive. He was given a ride home.

9:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

9:13 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a man with a medical problem in the 1400 block of Mark Twain Lane.

9:26 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident at a bus stop on Mount Werner Circle. Someone saw a group of men pull a woman out of a car and put her in a van. Police could not find anything suspicious, including the woman’s car.

10:21 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person receiving harassing emails in the 1300 block of Blue Sage Drive.

12:36 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the 1200 block of 13th Street receiving unwanted text messages.

12:44 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car parked illegally in a handicapped spot in the 700 block of Yampa Street. The car was authorized to park there.

1 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person lifting door handles in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Police contacted a juvenile male. He claimed he tried to get in the wrong car.

3:35 p.m. Officers were called to a report of moose at 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. There were several other reports about the moose during the day.

9:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man sleeping in a bathroom at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. He was given a ride home.

10:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken driver in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A group of drunken people had gone in a grocery store and then drove away. They could not be located.