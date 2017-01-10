Steamboat students awarded degrees

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Advertisement

Two Steamboat Springs students were among 753 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado during fall 2016 commencement ceremonies Dec. 9 and 10.

They include Steven James Theodore, who earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing, and Lennae Jenkins Anderson, who earned a master of arts degree in special education.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.