Steamboat students awarded degrees

Two Steamboat Springs students were among 753 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado during fall 2016 commencement ceremonies Dec. 9 and 10.
They include Steven James Theodore, who earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing, and Lennae Jenkins Anderson, who earned a master of arts degree in special education.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID