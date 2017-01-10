Steamboat Springs junior Erica Moos tries to keep the ball away from Battle Mountain's Lily DeMuth, left, and Clarie Krueger on Tuesday in Steamboat. The Huskies went on to win the game.

Photo by Joel Reichenberger

Steamboat Springs junior Erica Moos tries to keep the ball away from Battle Mountain's Lily DeMuth, left, and Clarie Krueger on Tuesday in Steamboat. The Huskies went on to win the game.

Steamboat girls stumble in home opener

By Joel Reichenberger

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Steamboat Springs — Midway through the second quarter of the Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball game, Battle Mountain seemed on track for a tough night.

Photo by Joel Reichenberger

Steamboat's Raya Duryea charges up the court with the ball Tuesday against Battle Mountain.

Photo by Joel Reichenberger

Battle Mountain's Dylan Barker goes up and under with a shot Tuesday against Steamboat. She finished with 18 points to lead all scorers.

Photo by Joel Reichenberger

Battle Mountain's Monique Stevens goes up to dish off a pass Tuesday as Steamboat's Izzy Rillos rushes down in defense.

The Huskies dominated everything after that, however, blowing what was a tie-game into a rout to win in Steamboat 48-22.

The game was tied 11-11 in the second quarter, but that competitive game evaporated quickly as Battle Mountain turned up the heat, and Steamboat wilted.

The Huskies closed the first half on a 10-2 run, then outscored the Sailors 16-4 in the third quarter to put the game away.

Raya Duryea scored 12 points to lead Steamboat, while Kady Look — back on the court after injuries threatened to keep her out of the sport all season — scored five. The Sailors only had four scorers in the game.

Battle Mountain got a big game from Dylan Barker, who poured in 18 to lead all scorers. Lily DeMuth and Monique Stevens each had seven.

Steamboat, unable to start its league season any differently than it did its regular season, fell to 0-10 with the loss. The Huskies improved to 7-1 and are now 2-1 in Western Slope League play.

Next up for Steamboat is a trip Saturday to play at Grand Junction, a team with which it has something in common. Both are facing similar struggles this season, and the Tigers are 0-8.

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9

