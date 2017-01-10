Steamboat Digs Dogs group requests public input

The Steamboat Digs Dogs group has been working with the city of Steamboat Springs to update an ordinance to allow off-leash dogs in specific parts of the city. The amended ordinance was approved by City Council at its Jan. 3 meeting and allows the Parks and Recreation Commission to recommend approval to City Council temporary of off-leash dog areas in city parks and trails.

At the Dec. 14 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, members of SDD presented a proposed design for a dog area at Rita Valentine Park. Before finalizing its plans, SDD wants to gather more public information on its design and provide the public with an opportunity to review and suggest changes to the proposed concept.

In addition to the off-leash area at Rita Valentine Park, the group is proposing to allow an area within Whistler Park for off-leash activity during the winter months and would like to pilot a program through April 1.

Several conceptual plans will be proposed and reviewed during the upcoming Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, slated for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Citizens Hall, 137 10th St.

Community members who are interested in learning more about the proposed plans are invited to attend.