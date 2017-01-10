Steamboat briefs: Free French film and French Club gathering at the Chief

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series continues with “Neither Heaven Nor Earth,” an award-winning film from France directed by Clément Cogitore, at 7 p.m. today at the Chief Theater.

Before the film, Steamboat’s French Club gathers at 6 p.m. in the Chief Theater’s Black Box Lounge for conversational French, wine specials and potluck appetizers. All French speakers are welcome.

The film centers on French Army Captain Antares Bonassieu and his squad, who are assigned to monitor a remote valley of Wakhan, Afghanistan, on the border of Pakistan. Negotiating control of the region between local shepherds and possible Taliban sympathizers grows more and more tenuous for them, as men from all sides start mysteriously disappearing.

Unable to explain this eerie phenomenon, the soldiers find themselves embroiled in an existential nightmare, desperate for their own safety. The screening includes an award-winning short film. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Steamboat Digs Dogs group requests leash public input

The Steamboat Digs Dogs group has been working with the city of Steamboat Springs to update an ordinance to allow off-leash dogs in specific parts of the city. The amended ordinance was approved by City Council at its Jan. 3 meeting and allows the Parks and Recreation Commission to recommend approval to City Council for off-leash dog areas in city parks and trails.

At the Dec. 14 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, members of SDD presented a proposed design for a dog area at Rita Valentine Park. Before finalizing its plans, SDD wants to gather more public information on its design and provide the public with an opportunity to review and suggest changes to the proposed concept.

In addition to the off-leash area at Rita Valentine Park, the group is proposing to allow an area within Whistler Park for off-leash activity during the winter months and would like to pilot a program through April 1.

Several conceptual plans will be proposed and reviewed during the upcoming Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, slated for 5:30 p.m. today, at Citizens Hall, 137 10th St.

Community members who are interested in learning more about the proposed plans are invited to attend.

Influenza shots continue to be available in Steamboat

Influenza is a contagious virus and can cause mild to severe illness, sometimes resulting in hospitalization. Older adults, young children and people with certain health conditions may be at higher risk for complications.

It’s not too late to get a flu shot; flu season typically extends into spring.

Flu symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle or body aches, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and headaches. If a person gets sick, flu vaccination may make the illness milder.

Avoid contracting or spreading flu by washing hands frequently and covering coughs. People who become ill should stay home from work or school until at least 24 hours after their fever has subsided. Antiviral medications can lessen symptoms and duration of illness.

Individuals who are at risk of complications should check with their healthcare provider promptly after becoming ill. Others can be treated with antivirals at their healthcare provider’s discretion.

Flu shots are available by appointment at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101.

Low-cost vaccines are available for individuals who do not have insurance, and same-day appointments are often available. For more information, call 970-879-1632.

Local Coffee with Council event scheduled for Friday

Coffee with Council will embark on a new year from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in the Crawford Room at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.

Councilman Scott Ford and other available council members will discuss the housing issue, asking the question: How aggressive should the city be in addressing housing issues in the Steamboat Springs area? Council members will also address others items of concern or interest.

The goal of the monthly Coffee with Council sessions is to provide an opportunity for community members to meet with City Council members in a relaxed atmosphere and discuss issues of interest.



Other cities and towns in Colorado have also adopted this approach in order to increase interaction between council and community members and to promote greater transparency in city business.

No RSVP is necessary, and community members are welcome to drop by to discuss any issues of interest to them.



Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.

CMC, SCORE to host small business startup seminar

Colorado Mountain College, in cooperation with Counselors to America’s Small Businesses, or SCORE, will host a free small business startup seminar from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the CMC Academic Center, Room 127.

The program is designed for those who have not yet started a business and will offer answers to the following common questions.

■ Who are potential customers, why do they want/need a particular product or service and how many are out there?

■ How is a revenue/sales forecast built?

■ How much money is needed to start a business, how is a monthly expense budget built and how is profit/loss determined during the first two years?

■ What funding sources are available, and what do they require?

■ What resources are available to help with the planning process?

The workshop is sponsored by Routt County and the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association.

For more information, call 970-870-4491.