Soroco Middle School releases first semester honor roll

Soroco Middle School has released its honor roll for the first semester of the 2017-17 school year.
To be named to the honor roll, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.
Honor roll students include the following.
Eight grade
• Spencer Ashley
• Skyler Clark
• Alex Colby
• Kaedynce Kaleikini
• Brisa Karow
• Kody Logan
• Makinley Parker
• Emily Romero
• Sienna Russell
• Allen Wickham
• William Yaconiello III
Seventh grade
• Sophia Benjamin
• Kayedence Bruner
• Tessa Clyncke
• Katelyn Dudley
• Irene Hoff
• Britney Iacovetto
• Isaac Iacovetto
• Jed Kirby
• Marissa Martindale
• Eden Mayer
• Peyton Parker
• Kayla Rossi
• Erika Sjoblom
• Kaci Taing
Sixth grade
• McKenzie Clark
• Kylee Coleman
• Trinity Delto
• Shelby Geiger
• Rose Karow
• Isabel Medina
• Rachel Mohr
• Lucas Smith
• Katlyn Wisecup
