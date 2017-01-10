Soroco Middle School releases first semester honor roll

Soroco Middle School has released its honor roll for the first semester of the 2017-17 school year.

To be named to the honor roll, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.

Honor roll students include the following.

Eight grade

• Spencer Ashley

• Skyler Clark

• Alex Colby

• Kaedynce Kaleikini

• Brisa Karow

• Kody Logan

• Makinley Parker

• Emily Romero

• Sienna Russell

• Allen Wickham

• William Yaconiello III

Seventh grade

• Sophia Benjamin

• Kayedence Bruner

• Tessa Clyncke

• Katelyn Dudley

• Irene Hoff

• Britney Iacovetto

• Isaac Iacovetto

• Jed Kirby

• Marissa Martindale

• Eden Mayer

• Peyton Parker

• Kayla Rossi

• Erika Sjoblom

• Kaci Taing

Sixth grade

• McKenzie Clark

• Kylee Coleman

• Trinity Delto

• Shelby Geiger

• Rose Karow

• Isabel Medina

• Rachel Mohr

• Lucas Smith

• Katlyn Wisecup